Blizzard Studio Proletariat Game Developers Suspend Union Efforts Amid Discord

At Boston game studio Proletariat Inc., owned by Activision and Blizzard, efforts to organize game developers have stalled, blaming both management and organizers.

Driving the news: Communication Workers of America, which was trying to represent studio workers on Tuesday, said the group was no longer seeking union elections with the National Labor Relations Board.

A month ago, proletarian staff and the CWA said they had secured commitment to unionize from an overwhelming majority of studio workers, after which proletarian leaders and Activision Blizzard called for an anonymous vote to be forced. deemed unnecessary.

In their comments: The CWA accused the studio management, with proletariat CEO Seth Sivak viewing the workers’ concerns as a personal attack, and held a series of meetings to demoralize the group, sapping power and liberating them. made fair elections impossible.

Dustin Yost, a software engineer for the proletariat and a member of the Organizing Committee for Union Efforts, added that these meetings have caused casualties. His comments were emailed to the press along with the CWA. , he said, citing a voluntary endorsement earlier this month by the Xbox giant, now the largest game developer union in the United States, as Microsoft recently did with ZeniMax.

yes. However, some employees of the proletariat expressed their concerns directly on social media, internal chats and Axios, disagreeing as to why things went wrong.

Proletariat artist Kat Dolan, who says she’s a pro-worker, told Axios that stories about management screwing up the process were laughably hoaxed, suggesting that the studio is on neutral and collaborative topics. I explained the meeting of the leaders. According to Dolan, it was a worker-led organizing. It shook the confidence of many of her colleagues about forming.

Counting votes: Dolan believes at least 20 colleagues share his concerns about the Organizing Committee. This is a significant number given that the overall pool of workers who may vote for the union is about 40.

The Big Picture: Pro-Union proletariat workers hoped to keep up the momentum of other labor organizers in the gaming industry, which lacks worker protection in terms of wages, overtime and job security.

Last year, two Activision Blizzard studio game testers won NLRB-administered votes of the kind that Proletariat withdrew. , failed to seek a broader vote covering the full studio.The proletariat was plotting tactics that could dilute its support. (Activision Blizzard also called for secret ballots for the proletariat, but with a smaller group than the workers originally requested.)

Bottom line: Stef Wu, the project manager of the proletariat, sadly shared the news of the withdrawal of the vote on Twitter, but the official comments of the workers’ groups, as reported by Yost, included those of us who had not yet voted. I said it doesn’t represent the opinions of all of us. Agree with the union.

Yost replied that he wanted to raise awareness of Wus’ message. There are more complex nuances to the story that I couldn’t convey in that statement, he wrote. Our team is full of people with very complex perspectives.

