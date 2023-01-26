Apple Search could be part of a ‘silent war’ with Google





For years, there have been suggestions that the iPhone maker was quietly working on an Apple Search service to compete with Google. That idea is back in the news today, with reports suggesting it could be one element of his three-part “silent war” against Google.

Recent developments support the idea that the Cupertino company is preparing to take on Google in a much more direct way than it has been…

Apple search background

Google has long paid Apple billions of dollars a year to make it the default search engine in Safari. In other words, it is a search engine that is used simply by typing a search term into the address bar/search bar combination. This will drive more traffic to Google, and Google will make money by selling ads in search results.

Google’s payouts are believed to have started at $1 billion in its first year, and are estimated to have risen from $18 billion to $20 billion last year, with even bigger payouts slated for this year.

However, Apple uses other search engines such as Microsoft’s Bing behind the scenes for Siri search. Also, it has long been rumored that Siri and Spotlight searches are partially handled by a search engine developed by Apple itself. This idea has been bolstered by the company’s occasional acquisitions of search companies such as his Topsy Labs and Laserlike.

But until recently, there were no outward signs of progress, with experts suggesting the Apple Search service is still years away.

Apple Business Connect

But there is one very recent development that suggests Apple is preparing to go head-to-head with Google.

Apple today announced new tools for businesses of all sizes.This will help you customize how you charge your place location cards and display important information to over 1 billion Apple users. […]

Business Connect not only helps businesses manage how they appear on Apple Maps, but also organizes how company information appears in Apple Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps. also works for There are also new ways for businesses to highlight promotions, discounts, seasonal offers, and more.

Businesses can now do all of that for free, but they’re poised to replace much of the money they currently spend on Google with a potentially huge revenue-generating service. It has all the features of Apple.

Three-part ‘Silent War’ with Google

The Financial Times suggests that Business Connect could be one element of a three-pronged move to take on Google.

Apple Maps (including Business Connect) Apple Search Apple Advertising Network Apple Maps with Business Connect

FT describes the launch of Business Connect within Apple Maps as a direct challenge to Google.

This is a direct challenge to Google Maps, which has partnered with recommendation platform Yelp to provide similar information and monetize from advertising and referral fees.

Business Connect goes even further by leveraging Apple’s operating system to provide unique features to iOS users. For example, seamless integration with Apple Pay and Business Chat, a text-based conversational tool for commerce.

apple search

It’s been rumored for years, but the big question has always been whether Apple wants to get into a business that’s currently pretty opaque. Google’s business model is largely driven by its ability to serve personalized ads that reflect your search and web browsing history. This is something Apple considers too intrusive and has tried to stop it through initiatives like App Tracking Transparency.

But one strategist believes Apple could be hurt financially by running its own search engine without personalized advertising.

By not making Google the default for 1.2 billion iPhone users, Apple will quickly take away Google’s 92% share of the search market, said Josh Koenig, chief strategy officer at website operations platform Pantheon. said it can.

If Apple could make something essentially as good as Google’s classic Google circa 2010, people might like it.

Apple Ad Network

Apple has slowly grown its advertising business over the years, including a significant expansion of App Store advertising. One high-profile adopter has suggested that Apple plans to develop its own advertising network to compete directly with Google, but in a way that respects privacy.

The company recruited former Google and YouTube exec Keith Weisburg for a role described as “driving the design of the most privacy-focused and sophisticated demand-side platform (DSP) possible.” . A DSP is a single tool that allows advertisers to buy ads on multiple exchanges.

9to5Mac’s take

The FT article opens with the suggestion that Apple is still motivated by the “thermonuclear warfare” Steve Jobs started at the launch of Android, accusing Google of copying iOS. These days, it’s not a credible motive. Also, the idea of ​​the Apple Search service has been around for years and is not new.

But it’s undeniable that Apple has stepped up its advertising business significantly over the past year or so, and Business Connect seems to underscore much larger ambitions in this space. Weisburg’s job posting also made it very clear that Apple plans to build a broader advertising network.

Online advertising is now dominated by Google, but its business model of maximizing the use of personal data to sell personalized ads is under threat not only from Apple but also from regulators. increase. Just this month, he settled a $23 million lawsuit for unlawfully sharing search data with advertisers, and just yesterday the U.S. Department of Justice announced plans to end Google’s monopoly control. [advertising] market.

There has never been a better time for a privacy-loving company to go head-to-head with Google. And no one is better positioned than Apple to do it.

