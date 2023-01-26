Why Google Is Facing Its Most Serious Antitrust Problem Ever





Today we talk about a major new antitrust lawsuit against Google and the growing likelihood that something about the company will have to yield.

We’ll dive right into some of the details of the case. But the first thing to notice is the growing consensus around the world that Google is too dominant.

Constant criticism from regulators accusing Google of antitrust violations since the European Commission fined Google a then-record $2.73 billion in 2017 for self-prioritization of its comparison shopping service have faced

In 2018, EU antitrust regulators fined Google $4.3 billion for requiring smartphone makers to bundle and include Google’s apps with Android.

In 2019, the EU fined Google $1.49 billion for making unreasonable demands on publishers to use Google’s AdSense for search service.

the fine was a little more than a speeding ticket

In 2020, the US finally followed suit. A 10-state coalition led by Texas has filed a complaint against Google, alleging that Google maintains an illegal monopoly in the online advertising business. That same year, the Justice Department accused the company of maintaining an illegal monopoly on search by making large deals with partners such as Apple and taking other steps to reduce competition.

Google is largely unaffected by all of this, apart from a few minor changes to the Play Store related to other antitrust lawsuits related to payment processing. The fine is just a speeding ticket for the company, which is expected to make $73.8 billion in digital advertising revenue this year. Other, potentially more significant cases are still making their way through court.

But on Tuesday, the US government filed what could be its most significant lawsuit yet against the search giant. Bloomberg’s girlfriend Leah Nylen said:

The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states have sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google over its illegal monopoly of the digital advertising market, seeking to break up the search giant’s ad technology business. []

The lawsuit represents the first major lawsuit in which the Biden administration has challenged the power of one of America’s largest tech companies, following an investigation that began under former President Donald Trump. It’s also one of the few cases where the Justice Department has demanded the dissolution of a large corporation since it dismantled the Bell Telecommunications System in the 1980s.

The 139-page lawsuit seeks to sell Google’s Google Ad Manager suite, which includes both Doubleclick for Publishers, Google’s publisher ad server, and AdX, Google’s ad exchange.

Google said in a blog post that the lawsuit ignores the enormous competition in the online advertising industry. Denied by federal court, read a blog post credited to Dan Taylor, the company’s vice president of global advertising. DOJ doubles down on flawed arguments that slow innovation, drive up advertising costs, and make growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers.

Similar to the company’s claims that the search market is challenging and vibrant, Google frequently claims that the advertising market is a competitive one, undermining credibility. According to eMarketer estimates shared by Bloomberg, only three companies will account for the majority of digital ad spending in the US this year, with Google leading the way.

There’s Reason to Believe the Government Has a Stronger Base in its Lawsuit Against Google

At the same time, this speaks to how far the technical regulations have lagged behind the development of the industry.Google estimates that the share of 26.5% is down more than 10% from its peak in 2015.This decline is due to the continued growth of the second largest advertising company, Meta, and also due to the rise of Amazon, which has captured 11.7% of the market this year by packing in a number of sponsored results. expected to occupy. On the search page, as the customer bears.

Previous US government lawsuits have struggled to find footing. Most notably, in 2021, a lawsuit against Facebook was dismissed. It failed to prove that the company had a monopoly on social networking.

However, there is reason to believe that the government may present a more solid case in its lawsuit against Google. One is rooted in actual harm. The government says Google’s ad exchange fees could keep the hefty tax levied on struggling digital he publishers down to 30 cents. As a result, according to the government, he spent $100 million on online advertising for federal agencies, including the Army.

Second, these are harms that are very consistent with conventional thinking about the point of antitrust law to protect consumers. Since 2017, some progressives have advocated a broader understanding of competition law that takes into account workers’ wages, unemployment, and other social issues. Rina Kern, who now heads the Federal Trade Commission, was an early proponent of this idea, which is (half?) derisively known as hipster antitrust law.

Among other things, hipster antitrust laws were a response to the fact that many of the tech giants are offering their services for free. How can you argue that Google, Facebook, or Amazon had illegal monopolies when consumers could simply choose to use another free service instead?

The lawsuit filed by the government against Google today is not such a case.

Embedded in hipster antitrust law was another idea rarely voiced. Loosely regulated companies with multi-trillion dollar market caps pose a certain immature risk to the political body. And by devouring small businesses, we must prevent them from becoming endlessly large.

The FTC’s effort (misguided, I think) to prevent Meta from acquiring Within, makers of subscription fitness app Supernatural, shows this kind of hipster antitrust. VR is still a relatively small industry. The video game industry has a long history of console makers acquiring popular studios. It’s also unclear what harm Meta owning fitness apps might do to consumers and the market.

The lawsuit filed by the government against Google today is not such a case, so let’s say all that. This is not a bunch of liberals trying to redefine antitrust law over issues unrelated to Google. This is a collection of Democratic appointees that built on the work of their Republican predecessors, claiming the market was too integrated, pushing prices up and hurting users.

Of course, lawsuits continue for years, the advertising industry continues to evolve, and what relief consumers (and publishers) will receive if the government wins remains an open question. After spending the past five years debating what to do with the tech giant in a never-ending series of theatrical hearings, Congress would be better off passing new laws regulating the conditions under which companies like Google can compete. It was much more desirable to me.

But they didn’t. We live in a world where a publisher pays her 30% of the revenue to Google for every ad served. In a world where we have to keep 80% or 90% of the money we make, it takes a progressive agitator to think about what kind of web we have and what kind of digital publishing is sustainable. does not have to be.

i hope we find it. The government has filed weak antitrust lawsuits in recent years, but at first glance this doesn’t seem to be one of them. rice field. But the Justice Department is now training in the advertising business, so the company may be facing its most serious challenge yet.

Zo Schiffer contributed to this report.

