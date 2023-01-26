Justice Department sues Google for control of digital advertising





The Washington (AP) Justice Department and eight states have imposed a monopoly on Google in an attempt to shatter its alleged monopoly over the entire online advertising ecosystem as a detrimental burden for advertisers, consumers and even the U.S. government. I filed a lawsuit for violation of the prohibition law.

In its complaint, the government alleges that Google seeks to neutralize or eliminate rivals in the online advertising market through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its own products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products. It’s part of a slow, albeit new, move by the US to curb the tech giants that have enjoyed nearly unrestricted growth for the past 15 years.

Monopolies threaten the free and fair markets on which our economy is based. They stifle innovation, hurt producers and workers, and increase costs for consumers, Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Garland said Google has pursued anti-competitive behavior for 15 years. This has stalled the rise of rival technologies, manipulating the mechanics of online ad auctions and forcing advertisers and publishers to use his tools from Google. In doing so, Google “engaged in exclusive conduct that significantly undermined, if not destroyed, competition in the ad tech industry.

The lawsuit, the latest lawsuit filed by the government against Google, accuses the company of unlawfully monopolizing the way advertising is served online by excluding competitors. Google Ads Manager allows large publishers with a lot of direct sales to manage their ads. Ad exchanges, on the other hand, are real-time marketplaces for buying and selling online display advertising.

According to Garland, Google controls the technology most major website publishers use to sell ad space and the largest ad exchange that connects publishers and advertisers when ad space is sold. . As a result, website creators will earn less and advertisers will pay more, he added.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, sees Google sell its business that controls the technology tools that manage the buying, selling and auctioning of digital display ads, splitting Google’s core business and other search products and services. I am requesting that it be left in YouTube, Gmail, cloud services.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., said in a statement that the lawsuit is based on false claims that it slows down technological innovation, drives up advertising costs and makes growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers. said. Digital advertising currently accounts for about 80% of Google’s revenue, supporting other generally less profitable initiatives.

Yale University Fellow and ad tech expert Dina Srinivasan said the lawsuit brought together statewide and federal governments in a bipartisan legal attack on Google. In December 2020, 35 states and the District of Columbia sued Google over the exact same issue.

According to Srinivasan, the current online advertising market is broken and completely inefficient. The fact that the intermediary is getting 30% to 50% take on each ad deal is an insane inefficiency baked into the US economy. She called it free internet and a huge tax on the consumer as a whole. It directly affects the survival of the free press as well.

The lawsuit seeks to apply the same rules to the digital advertising market that apply to the financial market, she said. Brokers, banks, and other companies with sometimes competing interests are not allowed to own the New York Stock Exchange.

Google controls nearly 29% of the US digital advertising market, which includes all the ads people see on their computers. Phones, tablets and other internet-connected devices by 2022, according to research firm Insider Intelligence. Facebook’s parent company Meta is his number two, with nearly 20% of his share of the market. Amazon is far away, but a growing third.

But that is not the matter of litigation. It focuses on technical market mechanisms controlled by Google, such as the ad server it developed with his acquisition of DoubleClick, which took the market by storm in 2008. According to the DOJ, Google has more than 90% of his share of the business serving ads on websites and controls about 80% of his Google ad network on the buy side where advertisers compete to place their ads. I’m here.

Over the past 15 years, according to the complaint, Google has used its acquisitions and market power in the adjacent ad tech market to quell the rise of competitors, exert greater control over how and how digital ad transactions are conducted, and gain control over publishers. and advertisers are working effectively with Google’s rivals.

