Google lays off 31 massage therapists in mass layoffs

Google has laid off 31 massage therapists in California, according to state filings. The massage therapist was one of his 12,000 employees Google laid off last Friday. Google has eliminated many employee perks in recent months to cut costs.

Google employees who managed to avoid mass layoffs last week may have to continue working without on-site massage.

Of the 12,000 employees Google laid off last Friday, 31 were California-based massage therapists, according to a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice filed with California by Google on Jan. 20. was.

Twenty-seven massage therapists have been laid off from Google’s Mountain View offices, according to documents. Additionally, he had two based in Los Angeles and one in San Bruno and Irvine.

The WARN filing shows the breadth of Google’s layoffs. California staff who lost their jobs include the company’s general counsel, diversity experts, recruitment experts and dozens of directors from various departments.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, told employees he would take “full responsibility” for the layoffs.

“The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me. I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here,” Pichai said last Friday. I wrote in a memo I emailed to his staff.

Google did not respond to an Insider’s request for comment prior to publication.

Known for its generous staff perks, Google offered its employees free massages depending on their performance.

The decision to let go of many massage therapists comes at a time when the company is making moves to eliminate other office perks as part of its cost-cutting measures.

In recent months, Google has curbed employee travel spending, limiting it to “business essential” travel and not allowing travel for social events or off-site team meetings.

Google engineer Zac Bowling, who was laid off on Friday, told Insider that benefits “got boring” after eight years at the company.

Google isn’t the only tech giant to cut perks.

Meta, which cut tens of thousands of people late last year, cut health and wellness benefits by $1,000, eliminated free onsite laundry, and ended a Lyft subsidy program worth $200 a month.

And Twitter, which has laid off thousands of employees since Elon Musk took office in October, has cut costs for home internet and WiFi, training and development programs, and Camp Twitter, a company-wide group event. I have stopped payment.

