Google is screwed, even if it wins the antitrust lawsuit

In 1982, the Justice Department ended a 13-year antitrust lawsuit against IBM. DOJ lost, but so did IBM. As the technology landscape changed, IBM had to move slowly amid increased distraction and increased scrutiny. Microsoft and Apple swooped in and knocked IBM out of its seat. Twenty years later, the same thing happened to Microsoft. The DOJ launched an antitrust investigation and ultimately Microsoft was not split up. But social media companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook have left Microsoft behind. Now it looks like it’s Google’s turn.

The DOJ and eight state attorneys general launched a massive antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday, accusing the search giant of monopolizing its online advertising business and urging the court to split up the company. I asked.

Win or lose, Google is in trouble. AI tools like ChatGPT pose an existential threat to enterprise search businesses. Google.com is the most popular website on the planet, but Google must do whatever it takes to fend off the competition now.

Pardon the jargon, this sort of thing is what the experts call a big problem.

Being under this kind of surveillance and defending yourself from the Department of Justice and eight highly influential states makes it much harder to operate and buy, said Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next. increase. 80 publishers, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and his G/O Media, the parent company of Gizmodo. This lawsuit came at a bad time for Google.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

A visual representation of what’s happening at Google right now. Photo: Thomas Germain / Gizmodo US

Behind the scenes, things are pretty chaotic at Google right now. The company laid off his 12,000 employees last week, or 6% of its workforce, in the face of a global recession that has been particularly tough for the tech industry. The move shatters the image of affluence and stability that Google has predicted over the past decade. Meanwhile, Google executives are calling the AI ​​threat to search a code red situation, according to the report. It’s a shame that Google summoned its founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin out of their professional slumbers to help come up with a strategy to combat their artificial intelligence adversaries at the gate. When Google came along in the late 90’s, other search engines quickly became like dinosaurs. AI-driven content discovery can do the same for Google.

As if that wasn’t enough, Google is ironically dealing with some competition once and for all. Last year, for the first time in nearly a decade, Google and Metas’ dominance of the digital advertising market fell below 50%. Over a million companies, including Amazon, Kroger, Disney, and Marriott, have launched their own ad networks. (This is not to say that Google doesn’t dominate advertising yet.)

Google is at a critical crossroads after not seeing a platform change in a long time, said a digital advertising executive who asked to withhold his name because of his business relationship with Google. I’ve seen them take the AI ​​problem seriously. It also competes against important players such as Apple, Amazon, and TikTok in a changing privacy landscape. And now Google has to worry about running its business while it fights this lawsuit. Its super destructive.

It would be a lot easier if Google could move quickly and break things (I know that’s the motto of Facebook, not Google, please be kind to me in the comments). But the search giant can’t do it now because the full force of the U.S. government is pushing it. police officers.” Google must act slowly and tentatively to avoid putting itself at risk in the fight against the Justice Department.

The advertising executive said it has taken this route before. IBM filed antitrust lawsuits when Microsoft was a small start-up. Then Microsoft had to pay it forward when he filed his own lawsuit in the early 2000s.

Most ironically, the player that seems poised to dominate the AI ​​space is somehow Microsoft. The makers of Windows and Bing are pouring billions into OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Microsoft says it will expand its collaboration with OpenAI across its services in the near future. His AI-powered version of Bing, which has probably become Google search’s biggest rival in the last 20 years, is due to arrive this spring.

History tends to repeat itself, quipped the advertising executive.

