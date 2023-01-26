Mehta says it won’t punish Trump for attacking the 2020 election results. But the 2024 poll is another story





New York CNN —

Nine minutes after Meta announced it would allow Donald Trump to return to the platform, the disgraced former president posted on his Truth Social app about election fraud in the 2020 election.

Not uncommon for Trump. An investigative report released earlier this month by watchdog group Accountable Tech found that Trump had written more than 200 posts containing harmful misinformation related to the election since being banned from the Metas platform.

But now, once again, Trump is a matter of Methus. The social media giant announced Wednesday that it will, of course, allow Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram, setting the stage for a nasty content moderation call in the weeks, months and years ahead. .

And these content moderation calls can be controversial.

For example, a Meta spokesperson said that Trump’s attack on the 2020 election results would not be influenced by the company. But a spokesperson said the social giant would take action if Trump cast doubt on an upcoming election like the 2024 presidential election. or restrict access to advertising tools.

But attacks on the 2020 election only call into question the integrity of future elections. And as Trump inevitably approaches the line, Meta will undoubtedly face scrutiny for its high-stakes decisions on the issue.

But this is just one aspect of the complex area of ​​content moderation that Meta will face. As Accountable Tech points out in its report, Trump has made a number of posts on Truth Social in recent years that appear to violate the company’s community standards. Accountable Tech found Trump attacked racial minorities (remember when he posted a racist attack on Elaine Chao last year?) and confused his QAnon conspiracy theory to his followers he has spread more than 100 times.

And the reprehensible anti-democratic comments Trump makes on Facebook, no matter how ugly, probably won’t outright violate the company’s rules, but they will provoke outrage and be spotted on the meta. For example, last week Trump was outraged on Truth Social that the reporter, and possibly editor, of Politico’s scoop on the leaked Roe v. Wade ruling was jailed until they revealed their sources. said he believed he should.

Nick Clegg, Meta’s global affairs president, previewed how the company would respond to this kind of nasty post, especially when he, not Mark Zuckerberg, announced Trump’s return. Clegg argued that it’s true that people say all sorts of things on the internet all the time.

By default, Clegg added, allowing people to speak even if what they have to say is offensive or factually wrong. Democracy is messy and people should be able to make their voices heard. We believe it is necessary and possible to draw a line between content that is part of

