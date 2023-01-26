What I learned from talking to Google about chatbots





Those who attended the World Economic Forum earlier this month had a number of somber issues to discuss. The energy crisis, the war in Ukraine, US-China tensions, and inflation, just to name a few. But the topic buzzing around the table was something else: ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence platform recently launched by small American startup OpenAI that allows you to converse and create content (almost) like humans. It looks like you are doing

When attendees at the Davos conference used ChatGPT in the office to talk about their experiments and were worried about whether their children were using ChatGPT to do their homework, one CEO said, , regrettably stated that it was all that anyone wanted to talk about.

Its appeal, as WEF says, comes partly from its powerful capabilities becoming the game-changer society and industry need to be ready for. But it also points to an interesting question: Can this so-called generative AI answering the question undermine the dominance of the powerful Google search platform? Are you trying to confuse itself?

Until recently, it was hard to imagine anything challenging Google’s dominance in search. In the quarter-century since this tool was first created, it has become embedded not just in language but in most of our lives, and has become a verb in its own right. Google has 85% of the market, with 99,000 Google searches per second (a staggering 8.5 billion daily). This is followed by rival platforms such as Microsoft’s Bing and Yahoo vying for scrap.

The numbers seem to put Google in an unassailable position. Regulators have regularly worried about their market dominance. It also explains why Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is now worth $1.3 trillion. However, like David and Goliath, little men sometimes surprise giants by attacking them in novel ways. And some Davos attendees believe ChatGPT could do just that.

Some at Google think it makes sense for a Tiddler like ChatGPT to act as a lightning rod for early public fears about generative AI

Indeed, it is not hard to imagine that sophisticated AI-enabled tools could provide more convenient ways to find information in the future. Especially since Microsoft just acquired a $10 billion stake in OpenAI and, as CEO Satya Nadella says, plans to completely transform the product by integrating the system into it. What’s remarkable about is that it doesn’t come from one of the tech giants. On the contrary, despite its historical prowess in artificial intelligence, Google has so far failed to match the market.

In search of an answer, I posed this question to Google executives who claimed the issue involved ethical issues. Alphabet management claims the company has developed more powerful AI platforms than his ChatGPT, but decides they cannot be released until a way is found to control potential social and ethical risks Did. Our goal is to act boldly and responsibly, said James Manyika, Head of Technology and Social Affairs at Google. We believe that Google is very competitive in this area.

Another executive added that being a first mover isn’t always a good thing. Some at Google believe there is.

Maybe. The history of technology is replete with stories of latecomers who imitated innovations developed by others and surpassed their predecessors. MySpace and Facebook are good examples. However, some executives at rivals such as Microsoft and Amazon offered a different explanation. They believe that Google is plagued by an incumbent problem, as his consultant for US business Clayton Christensen explained in his 1997 classic The Innovators Dilemma. Perhaps they suggest that Google search is so dominant that staff have no incentive to rush to develop technology that could jeopardize their past success.

There’s another problem I’ve written about: silos. OpenAI has one brainstorming group that develops innovations. However, Alphabet has one team within Google working on AI, and another at his acquired AI company DeepMind.

On paper, it looks like double the talent. But history is full of companies that failed to innovate and ultimately undermined their potential for innovation because different departments competed instead of cooperating. Sony has suffered from this problem before. So does Microsoft.

Alphabet is a formidable enough company to overcome all these problems. But the excitement over ChatGPT shows why innovators, especially incumbents, can never relax.

