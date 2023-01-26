Google fired a couple without notice, both husband and wife received layoff emails at the same time





A husband and wife with a four-month-old baby were also laid off by Google as part of the company’s latest layoff process.

New Delhi, updated: Jan 25, 2023 20:00 IST

India Today Tech: This recession will prove to people that you should put your life first, not your company, as you can be fired at any time, even if you’ve been with the company for years. An employee who has been with Google for over 10 years has been laid off. Now it’s also revealed that Google has fired a couple who have been with the company for years. People in their system at midnight.

A husband and wife with a four-month-old baby have also been laid off by Google as part of the company’s latest layoff process. One of them went on parental leave just before the layoff announcement and was scheduled to take off for about eight months. Another parent also took two months off in late 2022 and was due to be off starting in March.

However, they have both been laid off by the company, and sources cited claim both couples received layoff emails at the same time. I joined the same company a year ago. The search giant recently laid off 12,000 employees, citing some of the same reasons.

The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said one of the reasons behind the layoffs was overhiring. This was because the company hoped it would match and help accelerate the growth Google was seeing at the time. Many big tech companies such as Meta and Microsoft are also laying off workers due to the recession and cost cutting.

Google’s CEO announced in a blog post that affected employees will be provided with a severance package. This includes 16 weeks of salary, his 2 weeks for every additional year at Google, and his GSU vesting for at least 16 weeks. Google will also pay his 2022 bonus and remaining paid vacation. Other benefits include six months of health care, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

Pichai said it was a difficult decision and the company undertook a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that people and roles were aligned with its top priorities. Job cuts are taking place across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions, according to details revealed by the CEO. He also thanked employees who work hard to help people and businesses around the world. Pichai also said his contributions were invaluable and we are grateful to them.

January 25, 2023

