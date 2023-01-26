Google fires couple with 4-month-old babywoman was on maternity leave





A couple working at Google were laid off as part of a mass layoff at the tech giant while the woman was on maternity leave, according to a Business Insider report. High school sweethearts Allie and Steve, who have a four-month-old baby, have worked at Google for the last six years and her four years, respectively.

Allie, a former marketing manager at Google, took parental leave shortly after the birth of her first child in 2022. Her new mother planned her to take eight months off. Research Operations Manager Steve also said that in late 2022 she had taken two months of parental leave and was ready to take another two months in March.

We both learned that we were hit with layoffs at the same time. The couple praised her colleagues and her Google employee benefits, especially the parental leave program. The couple didn’t see each other often at the office, but she did participate in Google’s employee bike program, Allie said.

Allie also shared that after learning of the couple’s layoffs, many companies contacted them with job offers. Build White Cube Media, an explainer video business founded in

On January 22nd, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced it would furlough approximately 6% of its workforce, or 12,000 employees. Many employees shared on Twitter the shocking ways they were informed of their pink slips. Six months of healthcare, employment assistance and immigration services were provided by the company to soften the blow. .

Another employee, Catherine Wong, who is eight months pregnant, shared her experience of being fired days before her maternity leave began, even after a “positive performance review.”

“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘Why me? Why now?’ is almost impossible.

On Monday, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google’s top executives will take pay cuts this year as part of a cost-cutting measure.

