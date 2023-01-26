How will Google solve AI conundrums?





In the tech industry’s nascent AI arms race, Google, the inventor of many of the latest technologies, should be well positioned to be one of the big winners.

There is just one problem. The internet search giant may be reluctant to use many of the arsenals at his disposal as politicians and regulators scoff and defend his highly profitable business model. there is.

Microsoft posed a direct challenge to the search giant this week when it finalized a multi-billion dollar investment in AI research firm OpenAI. The move comes less than two months after the release of his ChatGPT on OpenAI. ChatGPT, a chatbot that answers queries with paragraphs of text or code, suggests that generative AI may one day replace internet searches.

With a priority to commercialize the OpenAI technology, Microsoft executives have professed a goal of using it to challenge Google, a simmer since Google won the search war a decade ago. Rekindled an old rivalry.

The London research firm DeepMind, which Google acquired in 2014, and Google Brain, the advanced research arm of its Silicon Valley headquarters, have long given search companies one of the strongest footholds in AI.

Recently, Google has developed many variations of the so-called generative AI underpinning ChatGPT, including AI models that can tell jokes and solve math problems.

One of the most advanced language models, PaLM, is a general-purpose model that is three times larger than ChatGPT’s underlying AI model, GPT, and is based on the number of parameters the model is trained on.

Google’s chatbot LaMDA, or language model for conversational applications, can converse with users in natural language in a manner similar to ChatGPT. The company’s engineering team has been working for months to integrate it into their consumer products.

Despite technological advances, most of the latest technologies are still the subject of research. Google’s critics say the company’s besiege in its highly profitable search business discourages it from introducing generative AI into consumer products.

Microsoft plans to use OpenAIs technology across products and services Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

According to former Google executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, providing direct answers to queries rather than simply directing users to recommended links reduces searches.

Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen references a book that attempts to explain why industry leaders often fall prey to fast-moving startups. If I was running a $150 billion business, I would be afraid of this, Ramaswamy said.

We have a long focus on developing and deploying AI to improve people’s lives. At Google, we believe AI is a fundamental and transformative technology that will greatly benefit individuals, businesses, and communities. However, the search giant must consider the broader impact these innovations have on society. Google added that more experiences will be announced externally soon.

The pervasiveness of AI could lead to fewer searches and lower revenue, but it could also cause Google’s costs to skyrocket.

Based on OpenAI pricing, Ramaswamy uses natural language processing to read every web page in its search index and use it to generate more direct answers to the questions people type into search engines. calculated that it would cost $120 million to Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analysts estimate that using language processing to answer a search query costs about seven times more than a standard Internet search.

All things considered, Microsoft could be deterred from overhauling the Bing search engine, which generated over $11 billion in revenue last year. However, the software company says he plans to use OpenAIs technology across its products and services. This can lead to new ways of presenting relevant information while users are within other applications, reducing the need to visit search engines.

Many former and current employees close to Google’s AI research team say the biggest constraint on companies releasing AI is the potential damage and how they affect Google’s reputation. concern, and an underestimation of the competition.

A former AI scientist at Google who now runs an AI company, I think they were sleeping behind the wheel. Honestly, everyone underestimated how language models can disrupt search.

These challenges are exacerbated by the political and regulatory concerns raised by Google’s growing power, and the public focus on industry leader Google’s adoption of new technologies.

For more than a year, according to one former Google executive, Google executives have been making a lot of headlines about the implications of such a powerful technology in the hands of companies due to sudden advances in AI capabilities. Last year, the company appointed James Mannika, a former McKinsey executive, as the new senior vice president of the company, to discuss the wider impact of the company’s new technology on society. gave advice.

Generative AI used in services like ChatGPT is inherently prone to wrong answers and can be used to generate false information, Manyika said. Speaking to The Times Financial just days before ChatGPT was released, he added:

However, the great interest generated by ChatGPT has increased pressure on Google to bring OpenAI to market more quickly. That left the challenge of demonstrating the capabilities of AI and integrating it into services without damaging brands or causing political backlash.

Ramaswamy, co-founder of search startup Neva, said writing hate speech near Google’s name is a serious problem for Google. He added that Google holds higher standards than startups that might argue that their service is merely an objective summary of the content available on the Internet.

The search company was previously criticized for its handling of AI ethics. In 2020, when two prominent AI researchers retired in controversial circumstances after challenging a research paper assessing language-related AI risks, the ethics of his AI technology and an uproar erupted over his Google’s stance on safety.

Events like this put it under more public scrutiny than organizations like OpenAI or open source alternatives like Stable Diffusion. The latter, which generates images from text descriptions, had some safety issues, including generating pornographic images. Its safety filters can be easily hacked, according to AI researchers who say they can manually remove the relevant lines of code. Parent company Stability AI did not respond to a request for comment.

OpenAIs technology is also being abused by users. In 2021, an online game called AI Dungeon licensed his GPT, a text generation tool, to create its own storyline based on individual user prompts. Within months, users were generating gameplay containing offensive content such as child sexual abuse. OpenAI eventually asked the company to implement a better moderation system.

OpenAI did not respond to requests for comment.

Had something like this happened at Google, the backlash would have been much worse, said one of Google’s former AI researchers. The company now faces a serious threat from OpenAI, and it is unclear whether anyone at the company is prepared to take the responsibility and risk of releasing new AI products more quickly, they added.

But Microsoft faces a similar dilemma regarding how to use this technology. The company has tried to portray itself as being more responsible than Google in its use of AI. On the other hand, OpenAI warns that ChatGPT is prone to imprecision and it is difficult to incorporate the technology into commercial services in its current form.

But in its most dramatic demonstration yet of the AI ​​forces sweeping the tech world, OpenAI has signaled that even an established power like Google can be in jeopardy.

