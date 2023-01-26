PGA Show Highlights New Revenue-Generating Ideas





David Ramsay

The annual PGA Show continues to be a hotbed of innovative products and companies for the industry. I wasn’t in Orlando for this week’s event, which started yesterday, but my golf buff couldn’t resist exploring the up-and-coming technology that’s been buzzing about this year.

Introducing new services that help golf courses generate more revenue has emerged as a key theme at the golf world gathering in Florida. With products from more than 800 golf brands on display, PGA of America Senior Director/Growth and Ventures Chris Hart said the industry’s pros had a fresher idea than when he entered the field a decade ago. I see it becoming more open.

“People are much more sophisticated and open to opportunities to use data and use these systems and technologies,” Hart told me earlier this week.

This afternoon, Hart moderated a discussion of the ideal golf facility with panelists, including Mike Loustalot, co-founder of golf course management service Sagacity. Hart said of Sagacity’s benefits, including increased spending at golf facilities: “So we can understand and help our members better price their rounds of golf.”

Another panelist was Nick Cavanaugh, founder of Sensible Weather, a climate risk technology company that has just partnered with the PGA of America on weather insurance. “Early on, golf has always been a target,” says Cavanaugh, a three-year-old company that analyzes local weather data and global climate patterns to provide users with forecasts and calculates the risk of event cancellations. talked about “Travel golf is our starting point as a core his target,” he explains, Sensible Weather will ultimately see him in front of customers attending live golf events on the PGA Tour. He also said he would like to

Hart called Sensible Weather a good example of a new technology company that understands the value of investing in golf. The Santa Monica, Calif.-based firm was backed by EP Golf Ventures, a joint venture between Elysian Park Ventures (the investment arm of the Dodgers’ ownership group) and the PGA of America. Sportsbox AI and mobile golf simulator drivebox.

“We have a lot of interest and it’s amazing that we have so many different technologies under the hood and what we’re looking at is more than just golf,” said Hart, a young investment fund. talked about

For Sensible Weather, Cavanaugh is thrilled not only with the investment that has brought his company’s total funding to $22 million, but also with Elysian’s broad reach across sports, especially MLB. He identified it as another future target for the company.

Looking ahead, Hart sees labor optimization as a key area where technology will benefit the golf business. “We either help our pros become more efficient, help them acquire talent, or just enable them to do more with less,” he said.

Hart was excited to see the demo of the new autonomous range picker he heard this week. Korechi Innovations is showing off its autonomous range picking robot Pik’r. Hart: “I see the future: does it have to be a job?”

The latest layoffs at Crypto.com earlier this month don’t seem to affect those working on major sports sponsorships, SBJ learned.

“Crypto.com has been a great partner for AEG and we have not seen any change on our part ‘ said.

A source said the layoffs hadn’t affected the 76ers’ deal with Crypto.com at all, with the company continuing for a second season as the team’s jersey patch sponsor. com has never been stronger and called the brand a “great partner.” As part of that deal, Crypto.com helped the 76ers roll out the first of his four NFT drops this year.

A person familiar with F1’s relationship with Crypto.com told my colleague Adam Stern that sponsorships, including the naming rights to the Miami Grand Prix and the deal with the Aston Martin team, are business as usual at this point. A second separate source familiar with UFC sponsorships offered the same assessment of the fighting series, saying that partnership is currently unchanged.

Crypto.com CMO Steve Kalifowitz would not comment on the layoffs, but told SBJ the company is committed to its partners. This is consistent with Kalifowitz’s comments in November that Crypto.com’s sports sponsorships survived the aftermath of the FTX turmoil.

This week’s issue of SBJ is packed with great technical content. Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and Amazon Web Services have launched SportsX, a new research and development program focused on driving innovation in sports related to team performance and fan experience. SBJ’s Andrew Cohen explains the details. My colleague Joe Lemire, creator of the super-popular Pokémon Go, has a great explainer of his Niantic’s new hoops-focused augmented reality game, NBA All-World. Heat and AT&T got creative for a recent effort at Miami-Dade Arena that uses artificial intelligence to transform Heat’s map shots and other player data into interactive digital art. Read more about SBJ’s Tom Friend here.

Three Connected Canvas boards were installed in the arena’s AT&T East Plaza to provide curious fans with digital art options

Image Credit: Courtesy of Miami Heat (Digital Art)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/SB-Blogs/Newsletter-Tech/2023/01/25.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos