Google cuts employees, revealing company was hiring a lot of massage therapists





When Google announced 12,000 job cuts last week, the impact on massage therapists in California was unexpected.

As reported by CNBC (opens in new window), details of Google’s job cuts in California have been released by the state, revealing the number and types of jobs that are disappearing. In total, he has 1,845 positions cut at the company’s home base, representing 15% of total reductions and his 6% of full-time employees at Google.

The majority of the California job cuts are being made at the Mountain View location. Here’s the full breakdown:

Mountain View – 1,436 employees

Los Angeles – 177 employees

San Bruno – 119 employees

Irvine – 60 employees

Palo Alto – 53 employees

Over 25% of our positions include either “director” or “senior,” but remember that we employ employees across campus who are not directly involved in our products and services. not. Instead, support all employees.

So, along with senior staff and directors, Google laid off 27 in-house massage therapists, 24 of whom worked at the Mountain View facility. His other three were in Los Angeles and Irvine. What is surprising is the number of massage therapists Google employed, but this also suggests that the company is curtailing the benefits associated with working there, negatively impacting its ability to fill future roles. may give

Editor’s pick

Having the word Google on your resume certainly helps when looking for a new job, but with the mandatory advance notice(Opens in a new window) expiring on Google 60 days in advance, it’s hard to find a job in California. You may be inundated with massage therapists.

Get the best stories!

Sign up for What’s New Now and have the top stories delivered to your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals or affiliate links. By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from our newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/googles-job-cuts-reveal-the-company-employed-a-lot-of-massage-therapists The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos