What businesses need to know





Google announced that Google Optimize and Optimize 360 ​​will no longer be available after September 30th. All experiments will continue to run until that date.

Google launched Optimize over five years ago to help businesses test and improve their user experience.

Many businesses use this tool extensively to optimize their websites, landing pages and other online properties.

The retirement of Google Optimize and Optimize 360 ​​may be disappointing, but Google says it’s committed to delivering new solutions in GA4.

We recommend downloading the data before it becomes unavailable at the end of September.

Google Optimize will go down in marketing history as a short-lived but beloved tool. Companies relying on their needs will have to find new solutions.

History of Google Optimize

Avid Google Optimize users may be interested in the story of Christa Seiden, a former employee of the team from the early days.

In a 20-part Twitter thread, Seiden reflects on his time on the Google Optimize team and explains how the tool came about.

According to her, the idea for Google Optimize came after discovering that Google Analytics content tests weren’t meeting the team’s needs.

So we decided to build our own server-side A/B testing solution, which ended up being Google Optimize.

11/ As the tool came to fruition, we became more and more excited about how it would impact the market. And in 2016, we finally released Google Optimize as part of the GA 360 suite. Here’s a photo of our war room launch party (we’ve been there since 3am!) pic.twitter.com/M12jSwQNpd

— Christa Seiden (@kristaseiden) January 24, 2023

Seiden remained on the Optimize core team until he left Google in early 2019.

During her time on the team, she created numerous educational videos and how-tos for Google Optimize and consulted on many of its features.

Seiden’s story, which is worth reading in full, shows that Google Optimize was not only a valuable tool, but that there was a passionate team behind it.

When Google Optimize shuts down on September 30th, there will be a huge gap in the market for affordable, beginner-friendly A/B testing options.

According to Seiden, Google plans to expand its A/B testing capabilities with GA4. However, these features are unlikely to be available before September 30th.

Finally, she added that Google is working on integrations with other A/B testing partners. This means companies using third-party tools may be able to transfer test data to GA4.

Comment from the Marketing Director of Search Engine Journal

Heather Campbell, Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal, has this to say about the retirement of Google Optimize and what it means for others in the space:

I am not surprised that this day has come. With Google retiring Universal Analytics in his July, it was only a matter of time before Optimize/360 stopped working.

Google is investing in GA4 and we want you to do the same.

Still frustrating when Google moves our marketing cheese, but don’t lose hope. This can be an opportunity to find a platform that better suits your needs.

What does this mean for now?

Better start researching alternatives. And there are a lot of them. However, GA4 starts first.

I hope you have already started implementing GA4. GA4 is where the next iteration of Optimize lives. If you haven’t read it yet, you should probably stop reading this and start reading.

Make sure to get data for past campaigns. You can run your campaigns until September 30th, but if you rely on testing and personalization (like any good marketer does), you may need a backup.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Aa Amie/Shutterstock

