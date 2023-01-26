Gonzalez vs. Google: What’s at Risk for Wikipedia? | | Wikimedia Policy | January 2023





The Wikimedia Foundation’s ability to host Wikipedia is out of balance in the Supreme Court case against YouTube. Our courtroom brief explains how.

The facade of the United States Supreme Court building in Washington DC. Public domain via Wikimedia Commons, Image by Daderot.

Written by the Wikimedia Foundation: Jacob Rogers (Associate General Counsel) and Rayganna Mixter (Senior Legal Manager).

In 2015, US student Nohemi Gonzales tragically died in Paris during a series of coordinated terrorist attacks. In the Gonzalez v. Google LLC case, her family is suing YouTube for showing users a solicitation video from the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization. Gonzalez v. Google is a very important case because it is the first time the Supreme Court will consider Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

As a host of Wikipedia and other volunteer-run free knowledge projects, the Wikimedia Foundation strongly condemns terrorist violence. Advocating and soliciting terrorism is not tolerated on the Wikimedia platform. However, as explained in the Amicus Brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court on January 19, 2023, the Foundation supports Google’s position on the law. Section 230 is one of the key laws that has underpinned Internet hosting for over 20 years, including protecting Wikimedia projects.

Plaintiffs allege that the terrorist videos were amplified through a section of the Google platform interface that algorithmically identifies the next video you want to watch based on your viewing history. Throughout the incident, Google made it clear that it despises terrorist content and has taken considerable steps to remove it, becoming increasingly effective at removing it over the years. Nevertheless, some users have managed to slip inappropriate videos past YouTube’s protection. Such videos may appear in user-recommended videos even if YouTube staff is not yet specifically aware that the platform hosts them. Plaintiff Gonzalez argues that YouTube’s recommendations, and those by websites that actually host user-generated content, can hold website owners accountable for publishing content like these ISIS solicitation videos. I argue that it should constitute a separate action by website owners that can.

In our opinion, we explained to the court that, despite the tragic background of the case, taking Gonzalez’s side would cause serious problems for the Internet’s future. It is not limited to Google and other large commercial technology companies that rely on targeted advertising. Wikimedia projects are run by a global cohort of volunteers and supported by a non-profit foundation funded by charitable donations. .

The ruling in Gonzales’ favor was that Wikipedia and other websites, such as the Wikimedia Project, or websites designed to accept certain types of content and not others (encyclopedias, not spam). (such as accepting articles from

We had two main arguments in our submission.

1. Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects rely on Section 230. Section 230 is still important today for Wikimedia projects in the early 2000s and similar non-profit organizations and small and medium-sized websites. Focusing primarily on software and interface design choices that affect how Wikimedia projects content is arranged, curated, and organized, some of the very basic activities that Gonzalez’s claim could threaten. has been identified. The development of anti-spam filters, the MediaWiki software (open source software for creating wiki websites), or the design of Wikipedia pages in a way that helps volunteers arrange content in a consistent and readable manner is a major part of the web. It could be enough to hold the site host accountable. Content based on the legal theory advocated by Gonzalez. We may not even be able to host articles that link to other related articles, as this may be considered a recommendation.

It also stressed to the court that Section 230 would be very helpful, as it would allow organizations like the Wikimedia Foundation to withdraw cases early in the legal process. Without that benefit, even a small amount of bad faith litigation can be very costly. If this happens, I fear that powerful individuals and organizations could sue and effectively censor content and even completely disrupt the operation of the Wikimedia movement.Section 230 protections We hope that it will help the courts understand that narrowing the statute may adversely affect Wikimedia projects.

2. Section 230 plain language protects curation and recommendation systems that benefit everyone. We also had a textual discussion of how the courts should interpret terms such as issuer in Section 230. This is of particular importance in current American legal practice. Gonzalez tries to distinguish between recommendations and publications, which we argue does not make logical sense. This is because Gonzales’ definition of recommendation is so broad that it encompasses almost any attempt to organize, curate, or organize content. However, without organization and curation, content on the Internet becomes disorganized, filled with spam and irrelevant information, and unhelpful to readers. No one can find what they are looking for. You can’t publish things without organizing and curating what you publish in some way.

Section 230 is a portion of US law passed in 1996 that sets out rules about who is legally responsible and who is not responsible for content on the web. According to Section 230, website hosts are not treated as publishers of anything uploaded by website users and therefore cannot sue for anything uploaded by users. There are some exceptions, such as those relating to federal crime and intellectual property in the United States (e.g., copyright is instead subject to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act), but they either have their own legal mechanisms or It tends to occur very rarely.

In 2017, when lawmakers were first considering adding exceptions to Section 230, we wrote a blog post explaining the importance of Section 230 to the existence and protection of Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. rice field. Simply put, Section 230:

It gives website operators like the Wikimedia Foundation the ability to securely host all of their countless community contributions, discussions and moderation work without having to worry about complying with 50 different state laws. , creating consistency for hosting websites in the U.S. Protecting the ecosystem. Smaller websites and nonprofits don’t have the funding and talent of the largest Internet companies.

Article 230 is the basic law in force since 1996 and is one of the key protections that allows the Wikimedia Foundation to host Wikimedia projects. By filing this Amicus brief, we want to make clear to the court why it is in the public interest that Section 230 continue to protect the ability of website hosts like the Foundation to curate, organize, and endorse content. thinking about.

The Gonzalez family deserves everyone’s sympathy and respect. We recognize that it is unlikely that Wikipedia was in mind when filing the lawsuit. But if the courts rule in their favor, the unintended harm could include Wikipedia and other non-commercial educational websites.

We hope that the Court will agree to uphold Section 230, reflecting the United States’ strong commitment to supporting the operational capabilities of small or nonprofit platforms and upholding the values ​​of free speech online. I’m here. The verdict against Gonzales will help protect the ability of Wikimedia users to share free knowledge not only in the United States, but around the world.

