Is Dismantling Google Really a Good Thing?





The Justice Department has just filed a broad lawsuit against the internet giant, alleging uncompetitive conduct and demanding that Google’s ad tech platform be split into a separate company. In general, I’ve been a proponent of stronger antitrust measures in the US, but I’ve always been pretty ambivalent when it comes to the frequent calls to dismantle Big Tech.

Over the years, there have been some of the harshest criticisms and most acerbic goodbye calls focused on Facebook/Meta. It has always been questioned whether forcing Meta to spin off Instagram, for example, would make anything on the Internet meaningfully cheaper (or pay its employees more, for example). And in the past year or two, Meta has lost market share to his TikTok, apportioned the platform’s revenue to his Apple, and the stock price seemed to plummet by almost two-thirds. Two months ago, I wrote an article claiming that Apple, not Facebook, has the greatest market power in the social media world.

Did Big Tech Antitrust Choose the Wrong Target?

On December 31, 1983, Apple Computer released a TV ad that will go down in the history books.It showed a dystopian sci-fi setting where the masses are indoctrinated from a Big Brother-style lecturer until a woman runs in and smashes the screen with a hammer. should see

Why has antitrust law focused on Facebook and not Apple for years? I think it’s because I don’t fully understand where it’s coming from in the system. But I suspect that antitrust laws in general are as much about political power as they are about economics.

The state wants to assert its supremacy over private corporations, and the people want it to do so. Because it makes people feel like companies are still answering people. So when a company gets really big, profitable, and looks powerful, it’s tempting to smash it. So, perhaps in his 90s and early 00s, Microsoft’s dominance of desktop operating systems turned out to be Microsoft’s all-conquering empire. And it was probably Facebook that some blamed for the 2016 presidential election results. May the economic damage caused by these firms’ (ultimately temporary) market dominance be less important than the general impression that they are becoming too big for their financial strength. I thought.

Given these past experiences, I naturally start out with skepticism when thinking about new antitrust laws against Google. Maybe I’m biased because of my economic education, but I think antitrust laws should put consumer and worker welfare first, not institutional power struggles. increase. But unlike Facebook, Google’s practices in the digital advertising market may stifle competition, and stifling those practices could lead to a cheaper and fairer internet. There are some pretty clear reasons to think so.

The real question is whether dissolution is the right solution. In making that decision, we need to consider not only consumer welfare, but also scientific progress and Google’s importance to national security. I have.

