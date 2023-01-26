Alphabet should cut more jobs, investors say after Google layoffs





Alphabet investor TCI has called on the company to "further go" with job cuts and spending cuts. A letter from TCI to his CEO Sundar Pichai says it needs to address "excessive employee compensation." Google's parent company announced on Friday that it will cut about 12,000 roles.

Alphabet’s main investor called on Google’s parent company to lay off more staff and cut employee salaries the same day it announced it would lay off about 12,000 employees.

Children’s Investment Fund Management addresses ‘excessive employee compensation’ to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Jan. 20, the day Google announced mass layoffs affecting about 6% of its workforce. I sent you a letter asking you to do so.

The letter was signed by Christopher Hohn, Founder, Portfolio Manager and Managing Partner of the Fund. Hohn called the decision to cut jobs “a step in the right direction” but said management needs to “go further” to cut jobs.

Horn, who has a net worth of $7.49 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, has recommended the company cut headcount to about 150,000, which would involve cutting headcount by about 20%. said I need to. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, Alphabet employed his 186,779 people.

The letter called on Alphabet’s management to “use the opportunity to address excessive employee compensation.”

“Alphabet’s average salary will reach nearly $300,000 in 2021, with a much higher average salary,” Hohn’s letter continued.

“The competition for talent in the tech industry has dropped significantly, allowing Alphabet to significantly lower compensation per employee.”

The London-based hedge fund has been a major shareholder of Alphabet since 2017, it said in a separate letter to Pichai dated Nov. 15.

The November letter, also signed by Hohn, said the company’s shares were worth more than $6 billion. It contained a similar comment to the January letter, saying Alphabet had too many employees.

Representatives for Alphabet and TCI Fund Management did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

