UK platform market ‘road to oblivion’ without innovation





The director of the FTRC, who delivered the Empowering Advice Through Technology talk at today’s (January 26) conference, said financial services “has spent 25 years addressing the challenges it will face in the next two years.” rice field.

“We have to stop acting like turkeys asking for Christmas to be cancelled,” he said. “Most of the UK platform market is currently sleepwalking into oblivion. 95% he will not exist within 10 years. They are too expensive for what they offer.”

McKenna added that one commentator had referred to the platform as “The Walking Dead,” an opinion he agreed with. “We need to make sure the advice doesn’t get all the same.”

MAMA is coming

McKenna discussed the threat posed to financial services by Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet (MAMAA), particularly traditional advice.

“MAMAA is coming to the financial services industry. We need to act and be prepared. They are killing the industry. , they come for knowledge workers such as lawyers and doctors, etc. Why on earth would financial advice be any different?

“It would be hypocritical not to point out that I am also at risk. We are constantly looking at technology expiring.

The key question, McKenna said, is whether MAMAA will partner, supply, or be multi-vendor.

He commented: “I don’t see a world where a business like this offers a solution for the whole market. It’s really hard to add up the whole market. You can add that much value.” For the ultra-rich, absolutely. Want a “white glove” service, but is it enough to create a sustainable business for most companies?

“The opportunity to reach that many people is huge.”

McKenna told delegations that Microsoft was “much more likely to be empowering than competing.”

He added that Apple is already the second largest payment service provider on the planet, and that the shift towards platforms becoming “digital wallets” in the blockchain world would naturally put Apple in a dominant position. I was.

Advisor tech experts also spoke about the prevalence of wearable technology and its interaction with protective products.

McKenna said Amazon “really scares me.” “They’re here now. We can’t keep acting like this isn’t going to happen, it’s happening now.” He referenced his Amazon home insurance comparison service, which is now live. .

“I’m not too worried, but Alphabet… is a great company, but it’s horrible what they do. It’s a company that’s built into so many things. For some time now, we’ve believed that companies distributing wearables have that we need to partner with these companies.”

hybrid product

McKenna went on to talk about the emergence of hybrid advice propositions.

“There is no denying that traditional advice has been very successful. But it is not the right proposition for the next generation of consumers. They are increasingly going digital. Digital advice is great. It takes a lot of money to build, probably tens of millions of pounds.

“We need a different relationship between advisors and manufacturers. How many IFA companies have the affordability to go out and spend those amounts? We need to see new types of partnerships.

“Especially from platforms that want to survive”

Hybrid advice combines traditional client/advisor relationships with technology-based recommendations, McKenna said. “This is an opportunity to get the best of both worlds.”

He concluded:

“The baby boomer advice community will continue, but it may not find its way into the next generation, and I don’t want to see that happen.

“Don’t be ‘dead man walking’ like most (but not all) platforms do.”

Tech experts urged advisers not to underestimate artificial intelligence, blockchain or virtual reality.

He added that advice experts need new partnerships between manufacturers and distributors.

