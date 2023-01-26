Google Play: Google flashes before the deadline. Make some changes to Android and Play Store billing





Google has announced some significant changes to its flagship Android operating system for smartphones and to how the Google Play store in India runs.

This is to comply with two rulings by the Indian antitrust watchdog.

The change came one day before the January 26 deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Google said it would introduce a licensing model for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This will allow device manufacturers to license individual Google apps to be pre-installed on devices. These apps were previously free and pre-installed on Android devices.

The U.S.-based tech giant also gave Indian users the option to choose their default search engine via a selection screen that appears immediately when Indian users set up a new Android smartphone or tablet in India. It also said it would provide to

However, MapmyIndia Chief Executive Officer Rohan Verma said Google’s update on the CCI ruling was an attempt to dilute and delay the outcome of the CCI investigation and order.

Find stories that interest you Unfortunately, instead of fully complying with India’s Supreme Court order in writing, spirit and time, Google seeks to dilute and delay the outcome of CCI’s investigations and directives. . Verma said he is defying an honorable Supreme Court order. On October 20th, India’s Competition Commission fined him Rs 1,337.76 crore and asked Google to make some changes to its Android market policy to prevent abuse of its dominant position.

A week later, in a different order, CCI again fined Google Rs. I asked the company to prevent

In Wednesday’s update, Google said it would update Android’s compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners building incompatible or forked variants.

Google previously warned in a petition to the Supreme Court of the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of such forked variants, as it would require OEMs to put in place their own cyber defense systems that had been dealt with until then. , argued that it means the cost of the device will increase. by.

Sources say these updates are being rolled out slowly and given the scale and size of the Indian user base, it will take some time to fully implement.

Google said it takes seriously its commitment to comply with local laws and regulations in India.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) recent mandate for Android and Play requires significant changes for India.

However, the company continues to respectfully advocate certain aspects of CCI’s decisions, defending its core principles of openness, expanding user choice, providing transparency, and serving the interests of the greater ecosystem. He said he would maintain safety and security.

The company is also making changes to its user-selected billing system that will be available for all apps and games starting next month.

User Choice Billing allows developers to give users the option to select a billing system other than Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content,” said Google.

Google had 60 days to challenge the CCI order by December 20th, and a total of 90 days by January 19th to enforce the CCI order.

In December, just before the time limit for challenging the order expired, Google filed an appeal against CCI’s order in the National Court of Appeals for Corporate Law (NCLAT).

However, NCLAT refused permission for the suspension and asked instead to deposit 10% of the fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore.

In January, Google approached the SC challenging NCLAT’s denial of interim relief. The Supreme Court also denied interim relief to Google, but he extended his Jan. 19 deadline for the company to comply with his CCI order by a week.

Google challenged the second CCI order in NCLAT and was denied interim relief, but has so far not appealed to the Supreme Court.

