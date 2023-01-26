Hotel tech innovator presents room cleaning, digital chip solution





The ALIS Tech Challenge at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit emerged as a primary objective to address the industry’s labor shortage. The company introduced new hotel technology solutions to his ALIS audience and jury.

Tailos, a robotics company formerly known as Maidbot and 2021 PhocusWire Hot 25 Startups, has emerged as a potential hotel labor solution that could help housekeepers clean rooms faster and more efficiently. It pitched a commercial-grade robotic vacuum cleaner.

Three startups, eTip, Kickfin and Bn Tipping, focused on digital chip solutions. They touted the role digital chips could play in boosting wages and attracting and retaining workers.

Robert Petteruti, co-founder of eTip, a cashless tipping platform, cites “the difficulty of attracting, retaining, motivating team members and increasing hourly wages” as one of the hospitality industry’s “biggest challenges.” I’m calling one.

According to Petteruti, hotels that have implemented eTip’s technology, which allows guests to tip via a QR code or add tips to their folio at checkout, have been able to increase their staff’s hourly earnings by about 35%. rice field.

“The decline in cash transactions, such as tips, is slowly eroding the disposable income of millions of hospitality staff,” says Peterti. “We were able to increase hourly wages without increasing labor costs. [and as a result] Reduce rapid turnover and increase retention. ”

Rellevate, a digital banking and payment services platform, was also positioned as a product that could help hotels reduce employee turnover. A key feature of Rellevate is the Pay Any-Day tool, which gives employees immediate access to their earnings without having to wait until the next payday.

Chris Sears, director of business development at Rellevate, said:

“Employees want it,” Sears says. “They want to get that benefit as part of their recruiting package. This is a channel that really helps in employee retention and is a differentiator from a recruiting and hiring perspective.”

*This article was originally published in Travel Weekly.

