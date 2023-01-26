Former Google employee fired while on business trip





A former YouTube employee went viral on TikTok after sharing a story about how he was suddenly fired while on a business trip.

Kimberly Daz, a former global marketer who specializes in influencer marketing at parent company Google, was one of 12,000 unfortunate Google employees laid off last Friday.

She joins a chorus of former Google employees blaming how the tech giant handled drastic job cuts, including an eight-month pregnant woman who was a week away from maternity leave. .

Perhaps in a form of poetic justice, Daz shared a video of her story on rival YouTube platform TikTok.

This video has over 1.3 million views.

Stranded at Fort Myers

In a series of TikTok videos, Daz talks about what happened before and after Google D-Day.

She was in Florida on business and had dinner with various YouTube influencers and creators. Daz says she got in touch with her CMO of YouTube and she told me how excited she was about YouTube’s (now defunct) influencer program.

The next morning, she wakes up at 6:00 am to work on her presentation, only to discover that she can’t log into her company email account.

“But for some reason my chat was still working. I think I joined the chat before they closed because it was so quick,” Daz said. “So I messaged my colleague, who was also the meeting facilitator, and said, ‘Hey, are you having problems with your email? Give me my phone number.'” Then maybe 10 minutes later, I got a follow-up email from Google. received. “Your position has been deleted immediately.”

Daz had not booked a flight out of Fort Myers until 6:00 PM that night, but was unable to change the flight due to lack of access to the company’s systems.

“I’ve been locked out of everything,” Daz said. “I didn’t know if I could get a refund if I changed flights. I’ve already lost my job. I’m not going to spend $400 to change flights.”

@__kimberlydiaz replying to @hannahjoyg3 without system access (e.g. company trip), flight change failed #googlayoff #techlayoffs #googlelayoffs original sound – Kimberly Daz

A colleague, still at work, used her company card to book Daz a new flight and told him, “Don’t worry, go home.”

Through tears, Diaz said, “The fact that she thought of me and was willing to do it for me meant a lot.”

The same probably can’t be said for her employer.

