How many Bay Area workers are out of work





Jan 25, 2023

The Google logo on the carpet in the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. Google laid off his 12,000 employees, saying it became the latest tech company to cut staff after the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic abated.

Michelle Euler, STF/Associated Press

Google’s mass layoffs of 12,000 workers will affect at least 1,845 workers in California, including 1,608 in the Bay Area, according to state filings.

The job cuts spanned offices across the company’s Mountain View headquarters, with 1,436 employees seeing the majority of the job cuts in the affected states. San Bruno, where YouTube is headquartered. and Palo Alto. Los Angeles and Irvine also saw cuts.In San Francisco, where the search giant has a number of offices near the Embarcadero, employment was unaffected.

The job cuts represent 15% of the company’s total global layoffs and will take effect March 31.

Jobs ranging from marketing managers to user experience designers to software engineers to 27 massage therapists were affected.

Mass layoffs at tech giants such as Amazon and Meta could hit the Bay Area’s economy by boosting Santa Clara County’s unemployment rate, which stood at just 2% late last year. But he has a gap of more than two months before the layoffs go into effect, which means the layoffs won’t be reflected in government data until later this year.

Alphabet has approximately 187,000 employees as of September 2022, up from 150,000 a year earlier.

Roland Li is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @rolandlisf

Roland Li works on commercial real estate for business desks, with a focus on the Bay Area office and retail sectors.

Previously, he was a reporter for the San Francisco Business Times and has won one award from the California News Publishers Association and three awards from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

He is the author of Good Luck Have Fun: The Rise of eSports, a 2016 book on the history of the competitive video game industry. He studied and worked in New York City before moving to the Bay Area in 2015. He has freelanced for The Wall He Street Journal, The New York Times, and other local publications. His hobbies are swimming and urban photography.

