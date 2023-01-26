House Committee on Energy and Commerce





Kathy McMorris Rogers (R-Washington), Republican leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee in Washington, D.C., spoke to the Energy and Commerce Committee today regarding resolutions in an investigation into the Biden administration’s efforts to censor Americans in collusion with Big Tech. I made a statement in the meeting markup. Excerpts and Highlights from Her Prepared Remarks: Salute to Departing Members As the 117th Congress draws to a close, I would also like to thank all the members of the Committee. All very important. I also want to say that I will miss you all, especially on our side of the aisle, who won’t be back. He always remembers sitting in his chair prioritizing bipartisan work. You wanted to encourage that tradition on this committee and encourage members to come together as much as possible. And remember America continues to lead in cures and breakthroughs. You led the charge there. You set high standards for all of us. You were an exceptional representative. I would also like to call on one of our ranking members, Mr. McKinley. Again, such a commitment to the people of West Virginia and the country. Big Tech is censoring people online He said that for years Big Tech has been flagging, suppressing and outright conservatives on their platforms simply because they don’t follow their political agenda. has been banned. Of course, they’ve denied all of these accusations, including before this commission, but thanks to a recent Twitter file, we know they’re lying. When attending the committee, Twitter’s top executives shadowly banned conservatives, even though they claimed otherwise. In March, the Surgeon General took to the White House podium to urge Big Tech to do more to silence people online. are using to directly ask social media companies to remove their content or disable their accounts. has demanded transparency. America was built on free speech Free speech is the foundation of America and the way we live. Freedom of speech has brought ingenuity and innovation in everything from science to art. Freedom of speech is essential for successful entrepreneurs in any industry, including the tech industry. Our country was founded on this basis. Our Founding Fathers and Mothers advocate the First Amendment to the Constitution to prevent government officials from abusing their power and public trust to silence the voices of those who disagree. Article was enacted. Freedom of speech should be respected and protected. And any attempts by governments to force, coerce, or imply that private companies give people freedom of speech are incredibly alarming and warrant scrutiny. We are pleased to support this resolution that calls for more evidence of these conversations between big tech and government.

