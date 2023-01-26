Hard sell: Can Bidens DOJ really break Google’s dominance over digital advertising?





While ambitious, the latest Google lawsuit fits perfectly with current antitrust laws, said Bill Kovacic, a former Federal Trade Commission chairman and now a professor at the George Washington University School of Law. I’m here. These are not strange concepts, he said. The case has a coherent story, making zero missed opportunities from the past.

Kovacic led the FTC’s review of Google’s acquisition of DoubleClick, an ad tech company that Google acquired in 2007. The deal allows Google to not only help websites sell ad space, but also match websites with advertisers. But in hindsight, Kovacic said he would have tried to stop it. Separate from DoubleClick, the FTC has refused to file antitrust lawsuits against Google for some of the same conduct that is currently under scrutiny, although by the time that decision was handed down, he had filed a Kovacic left his FTC.

Kovacic wonders whether antitrust regulators have failed so badly in dealing with technology, even if the FTC had tried to block the deal in late Bush or early Obama, even if it ultimately lost. , said that we would not have had the same conversations that we are having now. Even if the lawsuit failed, he said, it would have sent a message to Silicon Valley that regulators are watching and made the public better informed about competing in a complex technology market.

Tuesday’s lawsuit was filed by the Biden administration’s antitrust division, led by progressive Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Cantor, but its work continues under a division run by former Attorney General Bill Barr. started. It also largely tracks the lawsuit filed by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in December 2020.

Tuesday’s lawsuit seeks to split Google’s ad tech business, forcing it to sell key components. Google owns many of the most widely used tools advertisers and publishers use to sell space and advertise online. He also owns AdX, one of the most widely used exchanges that matches advertisers and publishers in automated auctions that take place in the milliseconds it takes a web page to load.

Both lawsuits, led by the Department of Justice and the state of Texas, allege that Google is acting on behalf of publishers and advertisers, operating two major electronic advertising exchanges that rival each other, and owning its own advertising space on sites such as YouTube. By selling, you are accusing Google of a conflict of interest.

Google rejects allegations of unlawful monopoly. In a blog post published Tuesday, Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, argued that the DOJ is ignoring the enormous competition in the online advertising industry. Pointing to evidence that Amazon’s advertising business is growing faster than Google’s, Taylor noted that Microsoft, TikTok, Disney and Walmart are all rapidly expanding their own digital advertising services. suggested.

Not everyone agrees that DOJ’s latest Google lawsuit falls squarely under traditional antitrust law. (Google)’s complaint alleges that there are traditional concerns such as takeovers and inducement of exclusivity, and things like deception that have clear room to expand the law.But at least the traditional view. contains claims such as self-prioritization that do not appear to violate existing laws.

He added that it would be a tough sell for a generally conservative and skeptical judiciary.

Francis played a key role in shaping the FTC’s litigation to dissolve Metas’ ongoing deals with Instagram and WhatsApp. The judge dismissed the self-prime motion in the meta complaint.

In addition to alleging that Google violated antitrust laws by prioritizing its own products over those of its competitors, DOJ also alleges that the company’s refusal to do business with its competitors also violated antitrust laws. I’m here. Tech platforms’ self-prioritization and refusal to partner with rivals are both issues lawmakers tried and failed to address in the last Congress. Current antitrust laws can be used to crack down on such conduct, but litigation is difficult and rarely brought by regulators. This will be an uphill road for DOJ and the state, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Especially when it means greater insight into how federal courts approach competition issues in the digital space.

Francis compared the new Google lawsuit to the FTC’s recent challenge to Microsoft’s acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard, saying the former falls outside the scope of antitrust law. While some questioned FTC Chairman Rina Khan’s decision to file the lawsuit, Francis said the complaints argued for the traditional theory of harm.

Given some of the more novel claims, Francis said the new Google lawsuit is likely to be beneficial regardless of its outcome. [T]His new lawsuit will teach us about the meaning of monopolies in digital markets, Francis said.

it is not

Florian Ederer, an economics professor at Yale University who specializes in antitrust policy, disagreed with the idea that the judge would mock the Justice Department’s latest pressure. He said he had three antitrust concerns. Allegations of Google’s business conduct in the digital marketplace, evidence of a pattern of acquisitions that appear to be anti-competitive, and signs that Google is trying to thwart its emerging competitors.

In fact, Ederer specifically noted that the FTC’s lawsuits against both the Activision Blizzard deal and Metas’ acquisition of virtual reality company Within bordered on antitrust borders. and virtual reality, respectively). Ederer said the FTC is eyeing the fence in such cases. According to Ederer, the DOJ’s new ad tech lawsuit against Google is very economics-based, it’s not.not based on that new theory [such as] Referring to the concept of companies buying competitors just to eliminate threats, he said. Ederer himself is a proponent of such new theories regarding killer acquisitions.

That doesn’t mean it’s an easy win, Ederer said. Big and ambitious, but Hale he’s not Merry.

there is no easy solution

Google is currently facing five different antitrust lawsuits in the United States, including challenges to its Internet search engine and mobile app store. in court. His two of them are due to be tried later this year.

Including the DOJ and Texas advertising cases (Texas to the Second Circuit, DOJ to the Fourth Circuit), each case is placed in a different Federal Circuit and different case law applies to similar conduct. means that .

Although the lawsuits date back to 2020, Google has just entered factual arguments in court and is moving to dismiss the search-related lawsuits. No judge has ruled on the fundamental merits of either case.

If an ad tech lawsuit reaches the sale stage, splitting up the business would be a daunting task and likely take years, especially since Google is likely to sue at each stage, Ederer said. rice field. Moreover, it doesn’t run into antitrust hurdles either, so who’s going to buy it? Moreover, coming up with improvements to Google’s separate but related search and mobile businesses around the same time is even more likely. He said it would impose hurdles. Really unheard of.

To settle the DOJ lawsuit, Google has proposed to separate its advertising business from the rest of the company, but it will remain under Alphabet’s parent company. But the government refused to do so, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kovacic said it would take years for the myriad Google cases to clear U.S. courts. And of course, Google is also being chased by many foreign governments. There is some sort of regulatory swarm going on, he said.

In Europe, Google faces the Digital Markets Act. This he said, when fully enacted in 2024, will make many of the actions contested in various US lawsuits outright illegal. EU regulators are also conducting their own antitrust investigations into Google’s advertising business.

Kovacic said this would be a tremendous distraction from running the company, even for those with Google resources. If you’re Google, you start wondering what’s the way out of this swamp.

