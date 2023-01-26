Ingram Micro Announces First Global Cloud and Innovation Summit: May 15-17 in Las Vegas





IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro today announced that its new Global Cloud and Innovation Summit will take place May 15-17. , 2023, at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Registration is open to channel partners worldwide and a small number of sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To register and learn more, click here: https://www.ingrammicro.com/globalcloudinnovationsummit/

This three-day event features business best practices, innovative cloud and digital technologies, live hackathons, virtual reality environments, live broadcasts, and charitable donations. This year’s agenda includes:

In addition to keynotes from tech giant CEOs and renowned innovators, there will be more than 50 breakouts designed to give attendees solid perspectives on trends and technology, skills and ideas to move their business forward. I’m here. With interactive networking and an impressive technology showcase, he fosters peer-to-peer learning and shines a spotlight on the tech industry’s top his channel brands. Live hackathons and gamethons, as well as digital and in-person activities using 3D, holographic and virtual reality environments. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives used and showcased throughout the event, along with charitable giving and outreach opportunities. A forum designed for women leaders in technology to discuss the headwinds and tailwinds of today’s evolving digital her ecosystem. Buzz Her Room, created for live podcasts, vlogs, interviews, and media engagements by news outlets and industry influencers on top tech channels. Private her closing event at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas’ newest sports and entertainment venue.

Ingram Micro is taking a different, experiential approach to its 2023 event. Starting with her Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit, the largest annual in-person event, said Jennifer Anaya, Ingram Micro’s senior vice president of global marketing. This interactive summit will provide thousands of professionals within her IT industry worldwide with a multi-faceted exchange to share, learn and connect while supporting communities in need.

Attendees at the Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit will hear from industry disruptors and pioneers, share and explore new ideas, challenge the norms of the industry, and be part of many Discuss the priorities and desired outcomes of today’s business leaders across sectors. In addition, this global summit will showcase insights from the industry’s top technology analysts and showcase the latest cloud and technology-as-a-service technologies and advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence, data, 5G, cybersecurity, hyperconverged and hybrid solutions. to introduce. infrastructure. Event sponsors include IT channel leading and emerging vendor providers.

Special guests and keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

More information about the Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit can be found here and on Ingram Micros social media channels such as LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps companies realize the potential of technology. We provide a full range of global technology and supply chain services to companies around the world. Our deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables our business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets we serve. Ingram Micro’s unrivaled agility, deep market insight, and trust and reliability derived from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize your technology’s potential. For more information, please visit www.ingrammicro.com.

