St. Louis Life Sciences Sector: Building on Legacy





Benson Hill, a food technology company, has its 160,000 square foot headquarters at the 39 North Agritech Innovation District in Cleve Cool, Missouri.

By Scott Dunwoody, Cushman & Wakefield

The life sciences sector in St. Louis can be traced back to the Lewis & Clarks Corps of Discovery. All scientific discoveries came to light upon his return to St. Louis in 1806. The forefront of life science.

The region is a center for plant science research and a cornerstone of global agricultural technology, with institutions such as Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) and St. Louis University playing key roles in biotechnology and medicine. These factors are of great benefit to the region’s economic development and have a positive impact on the region’s commercial real estate market.

St. Louis has the highest concentration of PhDs in plant scientists in the world. All of these talents support and advance more than 750 botanical and medical science organizations across the region, including large companies such as Bayer (formerly Monsanto), Bunge, Benson Hill, IFF, Novus, and Pfizer. We are investing heavily across the board. Additionally, St. Louis ranks 14th nationally in National Institutes of Health funding, with him securing more than $3.3 billion over the past five years.

Creve Coeur’s 39 North is a 600-acre agricultural technology innovation district at the forefront of global plant science research. The district is home to the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, BRDG Park, Bayer Crop Science, and many other organizations. The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is one of the most technologically advanced bioscience facilities in the United States, solving some of the world’s biggest problems, from drought, malnutrition and hunger to climate change and public health problems. is focused on.

The Agricultural Technology District serves over 1,000 plant science PhDs and boasts over $2 billion in bioscience venture capital under local management. 39 North supports both early-stage and mature companies, including growing companies such as Benson Hill. [email protected] 2020.

The Cortex Innovation Community (Cortex), located a few miles east of the city of St. Louis, is a center of technology and life sciences for both early-stage and established companies. There are approximately 425 organizations in the 200-acre district, and founding partners include WashU, University of Missouri-St. Louis, University of St. Louis, BJC Healthcare, and Missouri Botanical Gardens.

Since its inception in 2002, Cortex has experienced significant investment and growth. The trend is on the rise as WashU’s $616 million Neuroscience, Technology and Innovation Center is due in his 2023 delivery to house 875 researchers.

Since 2010, Cortex has added over 700,000 square feet of office inventory. This represents approximately 17.3% of office development across the region during that period. Historically, the district has maintained low vacancy rates, but recent tenant movements could push direct office vacancy to over 10% in the first quarter of this year. That number is higher than in previous years, but Cortex is still attracting tenants, and life sciences company Vir Biotechnology recently opened his new 59,000-square-foot office inside Cortex.

Cortex’s strength and demand for life sciences spaces play a key role in adaptive reuse and redevelopment in the Central West End and Midtown areas. One example is BioSTL, a partnership of WashU, BJC HealthCare, and the St. Louis Life Sciences Project. Based in Cortex, BioSTL supports the life sciences industry and start-ups across the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

BioSTL and its BioGenerator Labs are located at 4340 Duncan Avenue, a 1930s building that was originally the printing press of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. After WashUs’ $44 million redevelopment of the building, the 80,000-square-foot site features state-of-the-art offices, labs, and modular spaces for affordable, functional space to grow. supports startups.

As another example, just a few blocks down Midtown’s Forest Park Avenue, City Foundry is a unique 15-acre mixed-use development from an old run-down industrial estate that serves a variety of uses and businesses, including life sciences. Completely transformed into a redevelopment. and technology companies.

The life sciences sector’s impact on the local commercial real estate landscape is certainly not limited to 39 North and Cortex. In fact, two of the three newest office buildings in Chesterfield, within the West County submarket, were built for Pfizer and Bunge. The impact of Pfizer’s new location extends far beyond St. Louis. Chesterfield’s facility played a role in the development and manufacturing of his COVID-19 vaccine for Pfizer-Biontech.

Life and plant sciences are an important part of the past, present and future for the St. Louis region. The sector provides a credible foundation at a time when uncertainty surrounds corporate decision-making, the office market, and the economy at large. The trends and challenges driving life sciences growth are global in nature and require clusters of talent and R&D resources to solve.

With properties such as 39 North and Cortex, and a concentration of PhDs, St. Louis’ central farm belt location provides all the resources to address these issues and continue to revitalize a strong life sciences sector. provide the elements.

Scott Dunwoody is a director of Cushman & Wakefield. This article originally appeared in his January 2023 issue of Heartland Real Estate Business magazine.

