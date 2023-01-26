Israel’s tech economic engine hesitates at government policy





Tel Aviv, Israel (AP) Israel’s technology industry has long been the engine of the country’s economy. Now, as Israel’s new government pushes its far-right agenda, the industry musters its strength to voice unprecedented criticism of policies that alienate investors and threaten to devastate the burgeoning sector. doing.

The public outcry presents a sharp challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long championed Israeli technology on the international stage and boasted of his own economic might. It highlights how deep and wide-reaching opposition to government policies runs, right down to its members.

Since the government took power last month, foreign investors are reeling from the view that the country is stepping back rather than striving for innovation. and some senior officials’ pledges to push discriminatory laws endanger the industries that have dubbed the country the “startup nation” and, in turn, stall the Israeli economy. afraid of

Investors are asking where is Israel going? Will it continue to be a technologically leading country or is he two generations behind?Does the political challenge outweigh the ability to become a global technology leader?A company that develops business intelligence software, Omri Kohl, CEO of Pyramid Analytics, said: He said that if the tech industry suffered, everyone would lose.

Over the past 30 years, Israel’s technology industry has become the heart of its economy. According to official statistics, the sector employs more than 10% of her salaried workers in each country. The industry struggled last year, as did its international peers, but it still accounts for about a quarter of the country’s income tax and produces more than half of the country’s exports, thanks to high salaries.

Having spent most of the past 15 years as prime minister and served another term in the 1990s, Netanyahu’s political fortunes have been linked to the rise of the tech industry. For many in the tech industry, it’s making his government’s agenda and the speed of its progress all the more confusing.

Bibi is determined but also understands that we are a small country that relies heavily on the outside world, said Einat Gez, CEO of HR software company Papaya Global. Hats off to Bibi, who calls Netanyahu by his nickname.

On Thursday, Guez tweeted that the company, which had raised nearly $500 million from investors, would remove all company money from the country for the proposed changes. Israeli media reported that two venture capital firms are doing the same.

The tech industry sees government policies as warning lights for important foreign investors. Foreign investors are already holding back as they wait for political developments to become clear, they say.

The current government plans to accelerate the expansion of settlement into the occupied territories that Palestinians are seeking for the state, which could also affect foreign investment. His $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund in Norway several years ago ruled out dealing with certain Israeli companies because of their involvement in settlement ventures that most of the international community considers illegal. Last month, Israeli media reports said the Norwegian fund was rethinking investments again, partly for the sake of the new government.

Maxim Rybnikov, an analyst at credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s, told The Associated Press by email that judicial changes could pose downside risks that could affect Israel’s debt rating in the future. That sentiment was reportedly echoed by Israel’s central bank governor during his meeting with Netanyahu this week and publicly expressed by many other leading economists and business people.

Many in Israel’s tech sector say the situation could lead to the departure of young Israeli talent and global tech giants with offices in the country. It would be devastating for the domestic industry, they say.

Hundreds of tech workers, who have typically kept quiet about politics, stepped out of their offices near tech hubs across the country on Tuesday to protest the planned changes. They locked down central Tel Aviv for about an hour, waving signs that there would be no high tech without democracy and that democracy is not a bug that needs to be fixed.

Last month, hundreds of business owners, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists signed a letter urging Prime Minister Netanyahu to rethink his policies for the economy, citing an existential threat to the gleaming tech industry.

We ask that the growing snowball be stopped, the ship stabilized and the status quo maintained, the letter said.

Jerusalem Venture Partners, one of the country’s leading venture capital firms, issued a statement against a bill that would allow discrimination against LGBTQ people, signed by the companies it supports.

Other top executives include Barak Eilam, CEO of Nasdaq-traded NICE Ltd., one of Israel’s oldest and largest technology companies, and Nir Zohar, president and COO of website builder Wix. Corporate leaders are speaking out on social media. who deprecated both of the proposed changes.

Netanyahu has promised to stay ahead of his policy.

At a press conference Wednesday, he hit out at critics, accusing political opponents and the media of using scare tactics to promote their agenda.

In recent days, he said, he has heard concerns about the impact of legislative changes on economic resilience. the truth is the opposite. Our measures to strengthen democracy do no harm to the economy. they reinforce it.

Of greatest concern to the tech industry is the planned overhaul of Israel’s judicial system. This would allow Congress to overturn certain decisions of the Supreme Court. Critics say the change would give the government overwhelming power and overthrow Israel’s democratic system of checks and balances. I went out on the street against it.

Tech industry leaders also oppose a pledge by Netanyahus’ ultranationalist partners to create laws that would allow discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community, which goes against the tech sector’s pluralistic values. is considered to be

Netanyahu has given power over certain educational programs to Abi Maoz, the leader of an anti-LGBTQ radical religious ultranationalist party. Netanyahu has also pledged his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners to strengthen a closed school system that emphasizes religious studies over subjects such as math and English. Economists believe this is a necessary step to hinder their integration into the modern world and sustain the economy.

Moshe Zubilan, chief entrepreneurship and innovation officer at Tel Aviv University, said government policies may prevent the next generation from having the same opportunities as their predecessors.

Without exits and sales, and Israeli high-tech, it would be a real problem.

What do we leave here the moment innovation leaves?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/technology-politics-israel-government-benjamin-netanyahu-b4f9ba22e89a624b45ab093570f27ec4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos