Tech jobs are popular despite Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft layoffs





Thomas Berwick | Digital Vision | Getty Images

High-profile tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft are undergoing mass layoffs, but new rankings show that in 2023, job prospects for applicants in the broader tech ecosystem will be higher than in any other industry. are also expected to be excellent.

According to Indeed, eight of the top 10 “best jobs” in the US this year are in technology.

According to Indeed ranking, these tech roles are full-stack developers and are #1. Data Engineer (No. 2); Cloud Engineer (No. 3). Senior Product Manager (No. 5); Backend Developer (No. 6); Site Reliability Engineer (No. 7); Machine Learning Engineer (No. 8); Product Designer (No. 10).

Details from Personal Finance: Despite layoff announcements, it’s still a good time to get a job Google’s delayed bonuses teach a windfall lesson for workers

Psychiatric nurses and psychiatric mental health nurses are two of the top 10 non-technical occupations, ranking 4th and 9th respectively.

Nearly half (44%) of the top 25 were technical.

Technology’s potential extends beyond traditional tech giants to sectors such as retail, finance, professional services, travel and tourism, requiring tech workers to build corporate online presences and businesses. said Scott Dobroski, Career Trends Expert at Indeed.

“Technical skill sets are highly sought after by all companies,” says Dobroski. “Because all companies today are technology companies.”

Since Indeed’s ranking is based on job seekers’ “opportunities,” the role had to be fast-growing. For example, out of his one million listings advertised on Indeed, he had 1,398 positions available to full-stack developers, the highest share of any other job title. (Full-stack developers build the front-end and back-end of the website.)

All the jobs on the list pay annual salaries above the national average. At least 10% of advertised positions offer remote or hybrid work, an increasingly important indicator for the U.S. workforce, Indeed said.

Tech giant announces mass layoffs

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

When the traditional tech giants announced massive job cuts in recent weeks, it might seem counterintuitive that a wide range of tech roles are poised to heat up in 2023.

Google announced plans to lay off 12,000 people on Friday. This is the largest cut in the company’s 25-year history. Microsoft announced last week that he will lay off 10,000 employees by March 31st. Meta said he will cut more than 11,000 of his staff in November, or 13% of his staff.

In some cases, layoffs are a zealous unwinding of jobs early in the COVID-19 pandemic, not necessarily a harbinger of widespread economic stagnation. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy alluded to this over-expansion when explaining the rationale for their respective job reduction plans.

Company officials are also bracing for a possible US recession. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in hopes that higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses will dampen demand across the economy and keep high inflation in check.

But labor market indicators don’t suggest a recession is imminent, and economists say it’s generally a good time to get a job.

Despite vacancies (barometers of employers’ demand for workers) and worker turnover (barometers of confidence that they can find new jobs) have declined somewhat in recent months, Near historic highs. Wage growth, especially among those who change jobs, remains strong and the unemployment rate is near the lowest in 50 years.

Tech skills are in ‘high demand’

ZipRecruiter chief economist Julia Pollak wrote in November that tech skills are “in high demand throughout the economy.” Government agencies, aerospace companies, health systems, retailers, software she’s engineers, cybersecurity experts, data she’s analysts, web she’s designers, employers she “frequently” cite shortages. One, she says, Pollak.

“If technology companies continued to grow at a breakneck pace in 2020 and 2021, they would have monopolized US tech talent and made it impossible for employers in non-tech industries to hire tech talent.” she said. “Well, there may be opportunities in other industries as well.”

Not only is it good news for existing tech workers, Indeed says the high demand for technical skills is also a “big sign” of opportunities for those starting or switching careers. .

Employers are trying to find candidates with skill sets in “untraditional ways” in today’s hot job market, Dobroski said.

For example, workers are often taught basic technical skills through software engineering boot camps, online courses, or certification programs that last weeks or months.

Workers currently employed, especially those in large companies, can take advantage of mentorship opportunities and new learning programs in the workplace to acquire different skills or pursue different career paths within the company. It’s possible, says Dobroski.

Employees should also consider whether their current skills could be transferred to other areas, Dobroski added. For example, HR roles included in the top 25 best jobs of 2023 could leverage skills from a sales and marketing background, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/26/tech-jobs-hot-despite-amazon-google-meta-microsoft-layoffs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos