New trends show UK grandparents turning to gaming with younger generations – Samsung Newsroom UK





More than a third (36%) of UK over-65s are or are already into gaming and play every day, with 85 of them playing games every day, according to a new Samsung survey. % play games at least once a week.

Almost a fifth of the sample grandparents Samsung spoke to in the UK, a game to keep in touch with their grandchildren

TikTok sensation Grandad Frank teamed up with gaming YouTube and Twitch star Gee Nelly to inspire the country’s grandparents to level up their gaming skills.

London, UK January 2023 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd: As many look to pick up new skills at the start of the year, new research reveals they’re the land of grandparents gamers. Samsung surveyed over-65s in the UK who are interested in, or have already jumped into, gaming and found that more than four in five (85%) play at least once a week, and three More than 1 (36%) found playing games. every day. Emerging trends show that two-fifths (42%) of those surveyed say they play games to bond with family and spend quality time, and nearly a quarter (22%) say it helps them feel better. It became clear that the game was played to uplift and stimulate the mind.[1]

The survey, as revealed by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., grandparents’ love of virtual games has started to trend in recent years, with almost a fifth (19%) of those surveyed I picked up the hobby during the pandemic and have continued since. There are still setbacks to overcome. Nearly a third (32%) of those surveyed said that they didn’t understand the technology and that they needed someone to explain how to play (31%) said they weren’t likely to start playing games in the past or future. is cited as a reason for hesitation. They don’t have the proper equipment to participate.

To help the older generation, Samsung teamed up with Twitch and YouTube gaming star Gee Nelly to teach TikTok sensation Grandad Frank, who has over 7 million TikTok followers, the game for the first time: https://www.tiktok.com/@grandadfrankk/video/7191938009565121797?lang=en

TikTok begins with Gee Nelly playing the recently discovered Xbox game Sea of ​​Thieves on the Galaxy Z Fold4. The Galaxy Z Fold4 boasts a mega 7.6-inch display, then tackles games with the Odyssey Ark, a 55-rotation display. A monitor that provides a cinematic experience. As they navigate his Sea of ​​Thieves together, Grandad Frank uses Gee Nelly’s careful navigation and game hacks to explore the immersive heights that virtual games bring, all while exploring the heights of virtual gaming. You will be introduced to a whole new world of . The experience connects the worlds of Grandpa Frank and Gee Nellie through a shared gaming journey, with Grandpa Frank sharing the must-have games for her children and grandchildren.

Why are older generations, lovingly crafted Old Age Gamers (OAGs), avoiding Sudoku and logging into virtual gaming worlds? Playing to keep fit, more than one-fifth (22%) find it helps boost their mood.

Grandfather Frank said: During the pandemic, he started making videos on his TikTok with his granddaughter Keira. Since then we have become closer than ever. Embracing the digital world with the help of my family has been a lot of fun over the last few years and has kept us all laughing.

That’s why Ive teamed up with Samsung to help other seniors get online by playing video games with their grandchildren and doing silly TikTok dances. You will be amazed at the connections.

Research shows that nearly half (51%) of grandparents who already play or are interested in gaming would like to play alone, but many of them already play or In the future, I would like to play with my family such as children and grandchildren. (42%) or partners (41%) want more interaction during the winter.

Graeme Little, Head of Displays, Samsung Electronics UK, said: The power of connection that technology brings was evident during the pandemic. It’s amazing to see older generations embracing the virtual world and continuing the new habits that have formed over the last few years.

Grandpa Frank and Keirus’ content is uplifting and refreshing. We hope that using our tips and tricks, other grandparents will feel empowered to take on new game challenges with their families this year.

After a busy family holiday season, it’s no surprise that in our increasingly digital world, many are looking for new ways to reconnect with family and friends. For those looking to upskill in 2023, Samsung boasts a wide range of products that are perfect for anyone looking to play (or compete) with the whole family, from the Galaxy Fold4 to the Odyssey Ark display monitor.

If you have a 2022 Samsung Smart TV, Samsung Gaming Hub gives you instant access to the biggest games from Xbox and other top streaming partners so you can keep playing together all year long.

Note to editors

A nationwide survey surveyed 1,000 UK adults aged 65 and over who have played or are interested in playing computer/video games. November 18-23, 2022

A nationwide survey surveyed 1,000 UK adults aged 65 and over who have played or are interested in playing computer/video games. It will be held from November 18th to 23rd, 2022.

