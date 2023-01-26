What Google Changes on Android Mean for Indian Users





Android is changing in India, with Google now complying with the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) October 2022 order, which fines the company for abusing its dominant market position. . Google says it will appeal the order, but is preparing to overhaul how Android works in India.

But what exactly are these changes and how will they affect users and smartphone manufacturers (or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs))?

The following Android phones may not come with the Google app pre-installed

Most Android smartphones come preinstalled with a set of Google apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Chrome, GPay and Google Maps. Smartphone developers must obtain an Android license from Google. One of the terms of use is that the app contains: Google’s App Suite. This changes. According to Google’s blog post on the matter, an OEM will now be able to license individual Google apps that he pre-installs on devices. This means OEMs no longer need to pre-install these apps.

But keep in mind that most Android phones, regardless of price range, come with some apps pre-installed, and not all of them are made by Google. Many of these other apps pushed by manufacturers don’t add any value to users. These are commonly referred to as bloatware and may still be in use on most phones.

The CCI order also clarifies that Google cannot force OEMs to install apps as a condition of licensing the Play Store (including Google Play Services).

Google search will no longer be the default option

This is perhaps one of the most significant blows to Google’s market dominance. Google Search is the default option on most Android phones. The Google search bar is usually displayed prominently on your home screen. However, this change will allow users in India to set another search engine as their default option instead of being limited to just Google.

According to the blog post, users will see this new screen when they set up a new Android smartphone or tablet in India. Google didn’t say when the change would start rolling out, or whether it would apply to phones already on the market.

fork is coming

This is another major change, with Google pointing to updating Android’s compatibility requirements to allow partners to create incompatible or forked variants. Simply put, there are two types of forks. One is compatible, built on the same Android open source project, adheres to certain terms of service set by the company, and has access to Google’s play services as well.

Anything that is not compatible will not be able to access Play services, including the Google Play Store. Google apps can be sideloaded into these forks and other variants.

Note that an incompatible fork is different from the custom skins and operating systems (OS) found on most Android phones. For example, Xiaomi phones come with his MIUI, Samsung phones come with OneUI, while Oppo and Realme devices have ColorOS on top of stock or plain Android. . OEMs add their own app stores, features, custom wallpapers, etc. to the device while continuing with Google Play Services. But incompatible forks don’t have access to Google’s main source of revenue, Play Services.

The CCI order points out that Google cannot deny OEMs or competitors access to Play Services and must ensure app compatibility for forks. It also states that app developers should easily port their apps to forked versions of his Android.

User-selected billing

This change will start next month and developers will welcome it. Give users the option to choose a billing system other than Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content. Google calls it a “user-chosen billing system,” which frees developers from paying high commissions (15-30%) to companies for digital sales and in-app purchases.

This fee is the focal point of the dispute between developers and Google as well as Apple. Note that in South Korea, the law already compels Google to allow this change. In South Korea, the commission rate drops from 15% to 11% when developers offer their own payment methods. The exact amount for the Indian developer has not been identified, but Google has said that reasonable service fees apply to alternative billing systems as well.

Sideloading made easy

Sideloading is a controversial issue, but it’s always been possible on Android. Not allowed on iOS and iPadOS. However, it looks like Google is making changes to his Android installation flow and sideloaded apps and app store auto-update feature. It’s now easier to install these sideloaded apps, but we don’t know exactly how. Google usually warns when a user is sideloading apps on her Android. The developer often talks about such apps being treated like viruses by his Google system and warning users.

Third-party app stores already present in most mobile phones in India also support automatic app updates. The update bits are important given that possible security issues can be fixed in a timely manner.

When will these changes take effect?

The blog post doesn’t specify an exact date when these changes will take effect, but they may start soon. Technically, the CCI order he took effect on January 19th. Google had previously appealed CCI’s order to the National Court of Appeals for the Corporate Law (NCLAT), but the NCLAT refused to remain the same. He then filed a case in the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order. However, the Supreme Court did not offer any relief, instead he asked the NCLAT to appeal, which he has until March 31 to decide. Google was also asked to deposit his 10% of the Rs 1.337 billion fine with his CCI.

