How Google’s long online dominance will end

Over the past 15 years, Google has seemed an unstoppable force, fueled by the strength of its online search engine and digital advertising business. But both appear to be becoming increasingly vulnerable now.

This week, the Justice Department accused Google of having an illegal monopoly in the online advertising business and called for parts of it to be dismantled. The lawsuit comes years after the Trump administration filed a similar lawsuit.

Google said the Justice Department was complicit in its flawed allegations and that the latest lawsuit seeks to pick winners and losers in the highly competitive ad tech field. But if successful, both blockbusters could upend the business model that has made Google the most powerful advertising company on the Internet. It would be the most significant antitrust victory since the US government took on Microsoft more than 20 years ago.

But even though this lawsuit is at the heart of Google’s revenue stream, it could be years before it comes to a conclusion. Meanwhile, two other thorny issues are poised to determine Google’s future in a potentially short timeframe. It’s what we see as the rise of generative artificial intelligence and the rapid decline of Google’s online advertising market share.

Just days before the DOJ lawsuit, Google announced plans to cut 12,000 employees. It’s looking to refocus its efforts around AI at a time when revenue growth has slowed dramatically.

Google has long been synonymous with online search. It was one of the first modern tech companies whose name became a verb, but late last year, when his artificial intelligence research firm OpenAI launched a viral new AI chatbot tool called ChatGPT, A new threat has emerged.

ChatGPT users have demonstrated the bot’s ability to compose poetry, create legal documents, write code, and explain complex ideas with nothing more than simple prompts. ChatGPT, trained on vast amounts of online data, produces long responses to open-ended questions, although some are error-prone, such as Who was the 25th President of the United States? In the past, you may have had to scroll through search results on Google to find it.

ChatGPT is trained on massive amounts of data and uses it to generate responses to user prompts. The technology underlying ChatGPT has been around for a while, but the fact that anyone can create an account and try out the tool has led to the generative AI hype, pushing the technology’s potential into the millions. made it instantly comprehensible to millions of people in a previously abstract way. Google executives have reportedly come to declare a Code Red status for their search business.

It may only be a year or two before Google is completely screwed up. AI will eliminate search engine results pages. Search engine results pages are where they make the most money, Paul Buchheit, one of Gmail’s creators, tweeted last year. Even if you catch up with AI, you can’t fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable parts of your business!

There is an argument that Google’s search advertising, which is part of Google’s $149 billion business segment, could decline as more users start relying on AI for their information needs. Media coverage of ChatGPT has doubled down on this notion, with some outlets testing his ChatGPT head-to-head with Google.

There are several reasons to doubt that this nightmare scenario could apply to Google.

For one thing, Google operates on a very different scale. Google’s websites received more than 86 billion visits in November, while ChatGPT had less than 300 million, according to traffic analysis website SimilarWeb. As another example, even in a world where Google would provide specific AI-generated responses to user queries, it would still be able to analyze queries and serve search ads just like it does today. can do.

Google is making its own investments in highly sophisticated artificial intelligence. His LaMDA, one of his AI-powered chat programs at the company, also came under fire last year when the company’s engineers claimed to have gained sentience. (Google disputed this claim and fired the engineer for violating company policy.)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that while Google has similar functionality to ChatGPT, it still promises to provide AI-generated search responses due to the risk of providing inaccurate information. He reportedly told his employees that he didn’t. Run.

Google’s stance underscores both its incredible influence as the most trusted search engine on the planet and being one of the major problems with generative AI. Due to the technology’s black-box design, it is virtually impossible to know how it arrived at any particular result. For many people, and for years to come, the ability to self-evaluate different sources of information may trump the convenience of receiving a single answer.

This is all against the backdrop of what appears to be a long-term decline in Google’s online advertising market share over several years. According to third-party industry estimates, Google’s position in digital advertising peaked at his 34.7% of the US market in 2017 and is on pace to account for 28.8% this year.

Google isn’t the only major advertiser experiencing this trend. Temporary factors such as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, as well as fears of a looming economic recession, are having a widespread impact on the online advertising industry. Some, like Facebook’s parent company Meta, are particularly susceptible to systemic changes, such as a privacy update to his Apple app that limits the amount of information a marketer can access about his iOS users.

However, this decline also occurs as Google faces new competition in the market. Rivals such as Amazon, TikTok and even Apple are gaining more and more share of the digital advertising pie.

Whatever the cause, Google’s still-massive advertising business appears to be facing increasing headwinds. And those headwinds could get worse if some of the predictions about generative AI come true, or if a Justice Department lawsuit finally weakens Google’s hold on digital advertising.

As part of the lawsuit, the US government asked a federal court to dissolve two acquisitions that allegedly cemented Google’s monopoly in advertising. According to the US government, dismantling Google’s tightly integrated advertising machine would restore competition and make it harder for Google to extract monopoly profits.

This lawsuit and other antitrust lawsuits, while threatening in their own right, only add pressure to the broader dilemma facing Google as it looks into a potentially turbulent new era of technological innovation. .

