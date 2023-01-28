5 Questions for IBM’s Christina Montgomery





With help from Derek Robertson

IBM headquarters.

Happy Friday! Tomorrow is National Data Privacy Day. Today, IBM Chief Privacy Officer Christina Montgomery takes on her The Future in Five Questions.

The 100-year-old company was a tech giant before the tech industry existed. Today, the company’s data-driven software powers everything from loan approvals to airline bookings, putting it at the center of discussions around both the use of consumer data and AI. It powers many products.

Montgomery, who also chairs the corporate AI ethics committee, told us what companies with IBM’s business model would like to see from federal data privacy regulations. What goes wrong with existing proposals in legislation. And it looks even further ahead at humanity’s role in managing emerging technologies. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

What are the big underrated ideas?

The need to distinguish between low-risk and high-risk business models, or precise regulation in the data privacy space.

Given my work with the ADPPA in the US over the past year, I spend a lot of time on data privacy laws, especially now. [American Data Privacy and Protection Act]One thing I’ve noticed in these conversations is that all technology from all companies is often thrown into one bucket, regardless of business model.

Not all companies are platform companies. Different business models pose very different levels of risk to consumers. In November, I published a paper urging policy makers to explore low-risk business models (in this paper, internal data monetization or valuing data) and high-risk business models. This is a business model where companies use consumer data as a revenue stream, and is called external data monetization.

What technology do you think is overrated?

Frankly, the Metaverse is overrated.

From 2020 to 2022, we lived in these little virtual worlds, where we had family gatherings, jobs, and good times with friends. It reminded me that no matter how good technology is, it cannot replace human contact.

I think the metaverse has a very valuable place in applications such as learning games and training scenarios. But I don’t think the way the Metaverse is marketed as humans living in this virtual world, zooming into the workplace as avatars in virtual conference rooms, is where we’re headed as humanity.

What books have most shaped your conception of the future?

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr. This is a saga that connects multiple stories spanning hundreds of years past, present and future. The timelines are interconnected through his one book that survives for generations through human care and management.

I’m an English major and I find this book really interesting because it’s dedicated to librarians. It really focuses on the enduring power of books to survive technology and tell our stories.

I don’t want to tell you the ending, but in the future there is an AI called Sybil. And we see the limits of that technology juxtaposed with the resilience of humanity.

What can government do about technology?

We need to focus on passing national privacy laws that protect consumers and don’t stifle innovation. Other regions have passed comprehensive privacy regulations. And by the end of the year, her five US states will have privacy laws covering about 60 million Americans. If we don’t get there now, we will look like an outlier as a country.

ADPPA is a great starting point. However, there are some aspects of the bill that prevent us from saying outright that we support it.

Part of the reason the bill didn’t get the bipartisan support it needed to move from the committee to the Senate is the right to private action. [i.e. U.S. citizens ability to enforce their rights through lawsuits]Certainly, we need the ability to enforce data privacy laws. However, private action rights are not the right way to go, as they give fragmented interpretations of the essentially new regulatory framework, driven on a case-by-case basis by plaintiffs’ attorneys.

What surprised you the most this year?

The democratization of generative AI like ChatGPT is in terms of the specific ways people can interact with AI and the discussions that surround it.

It reinforces what I have been talking about for over three years: the importance of embedding ethical principles in AI. Because AI has no moral judgment or compass.

Generative AI will become a tool that people will use as part of their creative process (although I don’t see it as a replacement for creativity). We need to have those conversations now too. What does this mean for those who have contributed knowledge to the internet for years? We have AI scraping the web. So what are the legal rules regarding web scraping that websites should follow? We also cover issues surrounding intellectual property, crediting journalists and artists, and ownership of your own work and photos.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) speaks to reporters at the US Capitol on Jan. 23, 2023. Francis Chan/POLITICO

For those who missed yesterday’s Morning Money Newsletter, POLITICO’s Zach Warmbrodt spoke with Hill’s other major cryptocurrency player, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts). .

First, she told Zack that she intended to reintroduce a bill to Republican Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas to increase protections against money laundering.

Money laundering is elsewhere. Hardly visible to the general public, Warren told Zach that the implications for national security and law enforcement would be immense. The current legal structure basically holds a huge sign against cryptocurrencies that money laundering is taking place here.

You might think that anti-money laundering legislation is relatively incontrovertible, but in the crypto world it is nothing. We’ve seen user and developer privacy before.Derek Robertson

Another piece of the puzzle of the US approach to guiding AI development has fallen into place.

Yesterday, the National Institute of Standards and Technology released the AI ​​Risk Management Framework. The framework aims to guide AI developers and users through the various risks of technology and is based on his 18-month process that features comments from hundreds of organizations.

So what’s actually in it? That question is not so easy to answer. The document itself does not direct the reader to set any specific limits or recommendations than to set specific limits or recommendations. An AI regulation attorney told VentureBeat that the documentation has become very high-level and general. In fact, it only serves as a starting point for thinking about the risk management framework that applies to your particular product.

Still, establishing its own procedural standards is part of the development of a new industry, and it remains to be seen whether such standards can keep up with the dizzying, near-exponential pace of technology itself. Derek Robertson

