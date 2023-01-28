RedThread Research Announces Technology Consortium for Unbiased HR Technology Research





RedThread Research has announced the formation of a new technology consortium. The consortium already has several founding members, and more are expected to join this year. Read more about the goals and objectives of this technology consortium and how members can benefit from it.

RedThread Research, an organization that provides insight into people’s practices, has announced the formation of a new technology consortium aimed at supporting independent, unbiased HR technology research and development.

Tech Consortium founding members include Axonify, Augmentir, Betterworks, Eightfold, SeekOut, Skillable, Visier, SplashBI and Workday. Organizations that become members of the technology consortium are expected to reap many benefits.

Founding members undertake part of the research

As part of the consortium, these companies will partially undertake RedThreads’ ongoing research into human analytics, performance, L&D and technologies that will support the future of work, while providing customers with deeper, actionable insights. To do.

The consortium also intends to extend RedThreads’ promise to explore technology trends and bring unbiased analysis across diverse HR and L&D topics. Commenting on the announcement, RedThread Research co-founder and principal analyst Stacia Garr said: As soon as you see the RedThreads name, you should know that it is an honest and unbiased study. This consortium is how we continue to deliver on that promise, and invite members to be part of our larger commitment to quality analytics.

Additionally, companies that become members of the consortium will have access to a dedicated virtual hub where they can share ideas, ask questions, and spark innovation. Members can share relevant data with RedThread Research and work with customers each year to provide key insights about his HR Tech industry through surveys. Members are also expected to gain exclusive or early access to more unbiased, substantive and actionable research.

The consortium is also expected to develop channels for organizations to communicate with each other, provide feedback on proposed research questions, and contribute to data collection.

Read more: How Strategic Imperatives Will Drive Adoption of HR Technology in 2023

Technology consortium supporting several research projects this year

The Tech Consortium is looking to support several research projects this year. These projects include technology marketplace performance management, DEIB, people analytics, and evaluation of learning vendor solutions. The consortium will allow RedThread Research to do this work, while other HR Tech vendors will still be able to participate in the study.

It’s great to see so many member brands engaging in objective, high-quality research. These companies understand how important it is to earn trust and maintain integrity. The Tech Consortium aims to foster a dedication to quality, but also to create a community. Part of creating this resource is for these companies to have a closer conversation with each other and with us, said Dani Johnson, co-founder and principal analyst at RedThread Research. increase.

More organizations are expected to become members of the consortium this year.

