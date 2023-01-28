FTX borrows money from AWS, Microsoft and Google The Register





AWS, Google and Microsoft were among the creditors after the FTX crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy in November.

Founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas in December, facing charges including campaign finance violations and money laundering, as the once-promoted company went south. He claims his innocence.

Meanwhile, Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing the case, said the names of the creditors should not be made public until after hearings in early January. Companies and institutional investors are publicly disclosed [PDF].

Among them is probably a long list of enterprise technology companies providing supporting technology for FTX.

Cloud providers AWS, Microsoft, and Google are among them. Google-owned data analytics platform Looker, marketing software HubSpot, file-sharing service Dropbox, and code repository GitHub are also on the list. Device maker Apple and web hosting company GoDaddy are also mentioned.

FTX says it owes its top 50 creditors $3.1 billion, but it’s impossible to say how much each company owes. Estimates suggest that he has around one million creditors, with his two largest single claims being $226 million and $203 million.

In January, FTX liquidators said they had found $5.5 billion in remaining assets, but $415 million stolen in November’s hack is still missing.

According to a report filed by FTX debtors with the Board of Unsecured Creditors, $1.7 billion in cash, $2.5 billion in cryptocurrencies and $300 million in securities have been recovered to date. The finding of the missing funds was confirmed by FTX and represents a “significant shortage of digital assets on both exchanges.”

Cryptocurrencies, once one of the key ingredients of the envisioned “Web 3.0,” have recently come under fire. Not only did FTX shrink in size, but a real-life bludgeon hit Bitcoin, declining in value by about 60% by 2022.

The impact of the collapse continues. According to the latest results, Tesla was charged $34 million in impairment charges for his bitcoin investment.

