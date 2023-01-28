Technology makes us more human





ChatGPT, a new AI system with human-like conversations enough to host your own podcast, is a test of temperament. Reading between the lines of perfectly generated grammar, people see vastly different visions of the future.

For some, ChatGPT promises to revolutionize the way people find information, draft articles, write software code, and create business plans. When they use his ChatGPT, we see Star Trek. That is, a future where opportunities for personal fulfillment are as big as the universe itself.

With machines taking over the creative process that was once the realm of humans, some see nothing but massive job displacement and a severe loss of agency. That is, a future where technological innovation exists primarily to frustrate, humiliate, terrorize, and above all dehumanize humanity.

I am firmly in the Star Trek camp. Because while we are fully aware that the technology industry is imperfect and in constant need of thoughtful and responsive leadership, we still believe that improvement through technology is the most effective way for humanity to progress. Because we believe.

That’s why I switched from a planned career in academia to a career in Silicon Valley in the first place. In the early 1990s, we saw how software distributed worldwide over the Internet was creating new opportunities to empower large populations. We wanted to use technology to improve financial opportunities and increase opportunities for individuals to pursue meaning in life throughout their careers.

Technohumanism is usually confused with transhumanism, and confuses the idea that we are about to incorporate so much technology into our lives that we will eventually evolve into an entirely new species of post-human or superhuman. It points.

I interpret techno-humanism in a slightly different way. Humanity is defined not only by an abnormal level of intelligence, but also by how we harness that intelligence by developing techniques that amplify and complement our mental, physical, and social abilities. If we just follow the scientific classification of Homo sapiens and just sit and think all day long, then we are creatures quite different from who we really are. In other words, humans as tool makers and tool users. The story of humanity is the story of technology.

Technology is what makes us who we are. We are not dehumanized, superhuman, or post-human through the tools we create. we become more human.

This does not mean that all innovations automatically produce good results. New technologies can create new problems or exacerbate old problems, such as when an AI system ends up replicating biases present in training data (for example, biases against racial minorities). Those of us in the technology industry should pay attention to efforts to mitigate and fix such issues.

Nor do I mean to imply that technology is neutral and can be used equally well for good or evil. The values, assumptions, and aspirations we put into the technologies we create shape how they can be used and what results they can produce. That is why techno-humanism should strive for results that will benefit humanity broadly.

At the same time, the Techno-Humanist perspective is also directed towards the future, dynamism and change. This inevitably clashes with our desire for security, predictability, and the familiar. In moments of accelerating innovation, such as now, when robotics, virtual reality, synthetic biology, and especially AI are all rapidly evolving, so too is the urge to maintain the status quo against the uncertain realms of the new reality. .

That’s why the New York City public school system already blocks students and teachers from accessing ChatGPT in the classroom. Multiple online art communities have banned users from uploading images created using AI image generation tools such as her DALL-E, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion.

have understood. Learning to write an essay from scratch is a time-honored way to develop critical thinking, organizational skills, and capacity for personal expression. His painstaking brushstroke creation of vivid and beautiful images one at a time is perhaps the epitome of human creativity.

But if teachers could use ChatGPT to instantly personalize a lesson plan for each student in a class, wouldn’t it be more human than the industrialized approach to traditional classroom instruction? Wouldn’t a tool that allows millions of people to express their ideas visually and communicate with each other in new ways be a step forward for humanity?

If simply arguing that technology is neutral and avoiding responsibility for negative consequences is harmful to society, then technology simply because of its ability to produce negative consequences as well as positive ones. I believe you are denying

Is there a future where the massive proliferation of robots ushers in a new era of human prosperity rather than human marginalization? It’s only natural to peer into the dark unknown and ask what could go wrong. Doing so is just as necessary and more inherently human and imagining what could work.

