Google offers Pixel 7 and 7 Pro repair manuals in French





Last July, we reported on how Google published a detailed French repair guide for the Pixel 6a. The company has since made repair manuals for his Pixel 7 and 7 Pro available, but their availability has been restricted to owners in France.

The Pixel Repair Manual support article details below are geographically limited to France. When viewed from anywhere in the world, it returns the message Sorry, this page could not be found. Last year he was in July, initially not.

I will explain how [translation] You can use the Pixel Repair Manual to try and fix the issues you’re having with your phone and service it. Get step-by-step instructions on how to fix a damaged Pixel phone with genuine parts. Take your Pixel phone apart and put it back together. Removal and replacement of parts. Extend the life of your phone and protect the environment.

Important: Repairing the device yourself may compromise safety or damage the device. It is recommended that only independent professional repairers and users with appropriate technical experience attempt to repair the phone themselves.

translation

Following the Pixel 6a, we have repair manuals for the Pixel 7 (page 173) and Pixel 7 Pro (page 197). They are very detailed, with diagrams and live images of the assembly and disassembly process. One section lists common issues by component. The direct Google download links below are not geo-restricted.

From the beginning of 2021, France will require manufacturers of smartphones (and other devices such as laptops and TVs) to provide a repairability index. It’s a score out of 10, a self-applied score by the manufacturer based on percentages, and one of the criteria for smartphones is published documentation. As iFixit summarized:

Documentation: all data provided by the manufacturer, including serial numbers and references, exploded views, technical operating instructions, software, diagnostics, etc.

For the rest, we have an iFixit guide to key repair that is the result of our Genuine Parts Partnership.

Pixel 7 details:

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

