Apple’s headset will reportedly allow customers to create AR apps via Siri





According to today’s paywall report by Wayne Ma of The Information, Apple is launching a new software tool that will allow both developers and customers to create augmented reality apps for its widely rumored AR/VR headsets. It is working.

Interestingly, the report claims that customers can create and release AR apps for headsets via Siri without any coding skills.

Using a software tool, Apple allows anyone who doesn’t know computer code to tell the headset to create an AR app via the Siri voice assistant, which other users can download from Apple’s App Store. hope to be For example, this tool allows users to design animals from scratch, program their animations, and move them around obstacles in 3D space.

The report compares Apple’s tools to Minecraft and Roblox, making it easy for anyone to create 3D tools and worlds. Apple is said to be using technology acquired from his Montreal-based startup Fabric Software in 2017, allowing customers to distribute AR apps he created on the App Store with developers. will be

Apple already offers some AR creation tools like Reality Composer for iPhone and iPad that can be extended to headsets.

The report cites sources who last saw a demonstration of the tool in 2021, so the report is based on outdated information and it’s possible that Apple’s plans have changed at least slightly since then. be careful.

Apple is also working on AR content for headsets, according to reports.

Apple executives have emphasized health and wellness, including suggesting AR apps to help with meditation and exercise, according to people familiar with Apple’s headset content strategy. One of his early AR demos allowed users to sit inside a Zen garden, the four say.

Apple’s headset is due out later this year and will reportedly feature an iOS-like interface with a grid of apps, advanced eye and hand tracking, and the ability to act as an external display for your Mac. Software tools for the headset could be unveiled at Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC, in June, and developers will have a chance to work on the headset before it goes on sale to customers later this year. will be given time to create AR and VR apps for

popular stories

Adjust trade-in prices for Apple, iPhone, Mac, etc.

After unveiling new Mac and HomePod models last week, Apple adjusted trade-in prices for some devices in the US. iPhone trade-in prices dropped by up to $80, and most Android smartphones also dropped. Mac trade-in prices remained the same or increased by up to $40 depending on the model, but some Apple Watch models went up and others went down. Trade-in…

An iPhone 15 Pro With These 7 Unique Features Is Expected Later This Year

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September, as usual. Rumor has it that these devices will have at least seven unique features not available on the stock iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. A rundown of the 7 features rumored to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro model: A17 chip: The iPhone 15 Pro model will feature the A17…

New 256GB Mac Mini and 512GB MacBook Pro have slower SSD speeds than previous models

The new Mac mini with the M2 chip has a lower starting price of $599, but the base model with 256GB of storage compares to the previous-generation model with the M1 chip and 256GB of storage. , the read and write speed of the SSD will be slow. A new Mac mini teardown shared by YouTube channel Brandon Geekabit reveals that the 256GB model comes with only one of his 256GB storage chips.

iOS 16.3 for iPhone launches next week with these 4 new features

In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.3 will be rolling out next week. This software update is available for iPhone 8 and later and includes several new features, changes, and bug fixes. Below, we summarize iOS 16.3’s larger features, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts worldwide…

iPhone 15 expected to have Wi-Fi 6E, similar to latest Macs and iPad Pros

According to a research note shared this week by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, the iPhone 15 will support Wi-Fi 6E. Analysts didn’t specify if the feature will be available on all models or if it will be limited to Pro models. Apple has so far added his Wi-Fi 6E support to a handful of devices, including the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks…

Hands-on with the new M2 Pro Mac Mini

The new M2 series of MacBook Pro and Mac mini models launched today, debuting the first M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. We have an M2 Pro Mac mini on hand and thought we’d take a look at this machine and run a series of benchmarks to see how it fits in with Apple’s lineup. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube Channel. Base model Mac mini machines include the M2 or M2 Pro…

Apple releases tvOS 16.3

Apple today released tvOS 16.3. This is his third major point update to his September-released tvOS 16 operating system. Available for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.3 comes six weeks after his tvOS 16.2, an update that added Apple Music Sing. tvOS 16.3 update for Apple TV[設定]from the app[システム]>[ソフトウェア…]You can download it over the air by going to

Hands-on with the new M2 Max MacBook Pro

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are available in Apple retail stores and are already in the hands of customers. Questions MacRumors readers considering a purchase may have. For more videos, subscribe to MacRumors’ YouTube channel. Yesterday, MacRumors fans asked…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/01/27/apple-headset-ar-apps-via-siri/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos