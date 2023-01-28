Google fired HR while he was on the phone.read his post





A Dublin-based recruiter who has been hiring candidates for Google says it has been laid off as part of the company’s recently announced effort to lay off 6% of its workforce (about 12,000 employees). I made it in the middle of a call.

Dan Lanigan Ryan joined Google on a contract basis in November 2021, working through Morgan McKinley, according to his LinkedIn profile. In a LinkedIn post, Ryan just said he got his dream job at his dream company (Google) a little over a year ago while walking his dog.

Dan Lanigan-Ryan announced the layoffs in a LinkedIn post

“We will round up after 16 months,” said Ryan. I didn’t expect to be blocked by the system during a call and end so abruptly.

The recruiter added that his contract had just been extended for another year and he had been shifted to the cloud sales recruiting team.

There was talk of a raise just a week ago that caught me off guard, Ryan wrote, thanking his manager and colleagues as well, and saying he was actively looking for his next position.

In the past few days, several employees who were laid off by tech giants as part of a massive ongoing layoff have come forward to share their stories. Pregnant employees were also dismissed. The couple were laid off four months after having a baby, and an employee who had worked for the company for 16 years was laid off at 3 a.m.

Google has defended the layoffs, claiming it was done to avoid a more serious problem, and claims it is the largest in history.

