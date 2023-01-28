14 Deals: TVs, Wireless Earbuds, Soundbars





If you live in the northern hemisphere, it’s a pretty dark and cool time of year. Be sure to check out our roundup of sales earlier this week. Discounts on telecommuting equipment and other headphones are still offered here.

Best deals on headphones and speakers

SteelSeries Arctis 1

Photo: Steel Series

The Arctis 1 Gaming Headset is not worth the price. Works well on PS4/5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It has a detachable mic. Quite comfortable. This headset doesn’t have wireless capabilities, so it’s for people who want to connect via a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you have the budget to upgrade, the Arctis 9 is a great wireless gaming headset. I like the comfy headband and the included mic pops out of the headphones so I don’t look like a fool wandering around town listening to music.

These active noise-cancelling earbuds from Sennheiser basically have no business that costs that much. They fit well (may be best avoided if you have small ears). I really like the audio quality with the custom transducer driver. It’s also IPX4 splash-proof, making it perfect for gym use.

You may need inexpensive earbuds to commute, work out, or get through other daily tasks. If you don’t need noise cancellation, this pair from Jabra is worth checking out. It features the same great ergonomics as the brand’s more expensive models, but without the more sophisticated tech and processing.

Polk Audio Signa S4

Photo: Polk Audio

It often drops to this price, but it’s still a good deal. This Polk (7/10, WIRED recommended) is easy to set up and works via an HDMI Arc connection. Choose from a variety of sound profiles, including Cinema and Night, for room-filling sound. A wireless subwoofer also gives it some nice oomph. Check out our Best Soundbars guide for more.

Sony makes great soundbars that fit easily under your TV, but tend to cost hundreds of dollars more than comparable products. Now is the perfect time to sell. You get better build quality than similar bars from Vizio and Samsung, and it can even simulate Dolby Atmos for more immersive audio.

A solid little Bluetooth speaker like this from Anker can quickly become one of your best friends. I like that the controls are simple and easy to touch (perfect for no-look presses from the shower). And with 24 hours of playtime between charges, you’ll have plenty of bath time before plugging in the USB-C cable.

JBL’s Xtreme 2 is the perfect accessory for camping, road trips, or setting it up on your patio. I love that it has 15 hours of playtime (more than enough for a post-ski dance party) and it’s 1PX7 rated waterproof so you can throw it in the pool. We’ve seen this price before, but it’s still a pretty good deal for a large Bluetooth speaker.

tv and home sale

samsung the frame

Photo: Walmart

I’m not sure you can easily hide your 75″ screen anywhere, but if you want to hide your screen in the background as much as possible, check out The Frame. Between viewing sessions, this gorgeous screen masquerades as artwork on the wall, allowing you to choose from thousands of famous paintings. It’s a pretty neat party trick, and perfect for anyone with a design-focused living room.

There’s no big discounts ever, but if you want to watch the last two NFL games before the Super Bowl on the big screen, now’s the perfect time to buy this Neo QLED from Samsung. In addition to the great colors that come with it, this TV comes with a center pedestal stand, making it easy to place the behemoth in your existing furniture.

I’ve never been the biggest fan of trackpads, but I love how well this 2-in-1 actually works as a tablet. doodle, take notes, and do everything you can do with a touchscreen. Just know that Samsung will be releasing new versions of these laptops soon.

Apple Macbook Pro M2

Photo: Apple

We’re big fans of the solid performance and battery life of the latest Macbook Pro (7/10, WIRED review). We wish this smaller version had the same number of ports as the larger 14-inch and 16-inch variants, but that makes this model easy to carry and work anywhere.

That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for a high-end tablet on Amazon (7/10, WIRED Recommends). I like reading Kindle books, listening to Audible, and watching Amazon Prime Video. Being poor.

Streaming may be fine, but if you have a high-end TV and sound system, you’ll be surprised at how much better content you can find on 4K Blu-ray. With very high bitrates and lossless audio, this Sony unit is highly recommended if you want to enjoy home viewing games.

