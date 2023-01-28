8 things to avoid after pausing your Google Ads account





Are you running pay-per-click (PPC) advertising on sites like Google Ads or Facebook? Whether you’re running small campaigns on Amazon or large campaigns on Google, A suspended account can ruin your marketing plans.

However, a suspended Amazon PPC Ads account isn’t as bad as a suspended Google account. The reason is that Google generally provides advertisers with more search traffic.

Has your Google Ads account been suspended by Google?

Just when you think you’ve got the hang of running effective paid ads, a suspension can ruin your plans. PPC advertising is a major part of any digital marketing campaign. A suspended Google Ads account is a big deal. Paid ads send traffic to your website. If your ads stop running, you lose that traffic.

If Google has suspended your Google Ads account, you may be wondering how to reactivate it. Is it even possible to reverse the suspension? You can undo the suspension of your Google Ads account, but it’s not as easy as calling someone to explain your mistake.

Google suspends accounts all the time for a variety of reasons, from suspicious payment activity to system circumvention. Sometimes people can reverse this decision, but it takes some ingenuity.If you make a mistake, Google can permanently ban your account. To avoid this fate, here are some things to avoid after an account suspension:

1. Do not create a new ad account.

When Google suspends your account, your first thought may be to create another account, but doing so may ruin your chances of winning an appeal.

Google automatically checks the information against our database of suspended accounts. They know if your payment information, billing address, website, or company name matches a suspended account.Once Google matches the data, the new account will be suspended.

Do not use a different credit card for your new account. When you enter a website into our system, Google recognizes that your account has been suspended based on your domain name or URL/URI.

Once your account has been suspended twice, it will be difficult to win a reconsideration appeal for the first suspension. Creating a new account is a direct violation of Google’s policy and will disqualify you from holding an account thereafter. Google states that creating a new account falls under the “Evasion System” and is a serious offense.

While it’s frustrating not to be able to advertise on Google, it’s best not to create a new account while your appeal is being processed.

2. Don’t put emotion into your appeal.

In most cases, you’ll file a complaint with Google to get your ad account back. you are probably really upset.

However, when crafting your appeal, keep emotions out of the equation. Google treats appeals as a matter of course. The more emotion you insert, the more difficult it will be for the person in charge to objectively assess your situation.

No matter how upset you are, no matter how unfair the suspension seems, stick to the facts. You don’t want to put it in an appeal.

3. Do not rush to file an appeal.

Before you submit a reconsideration request to Google to reinstate your ads account, please wait a moment for the reconsideration request to be reviewed. Your appeal should be as professional, clear and concise as possible. We also don’t want spelling, grammar, or punctuation errors.

If you take the time to review your appeal, you can also see if your document has emotions inserted. A clean, professional, factual appeal is more likely to be perceived as authentic than one that is full of mistakes and emotion.

4. Do not continue to appeal.

There is no limit to the number of appeals that can be filed with Google.

However, we do not recommend submitting a large number of claims. The more appeals you make to previously denied appeals, the less likely it is that your next appeal will be reviewed.

As with appealing a judge’s decision, file a new appeal only if there is new relevant information. If your reconsideration request is repeatedly denied, stop and talk to a professional marketing agency that specializes in unpausing Google Ads accounts.

If your situation deserves a reversal and appeals continue to be dismissed, there’s a reason for it. A professional can help you understand what you’re doing wrong and create a stronger and more effective appeal.

5. Don’t hire anyone from Fiverr.

Be very careful when hiring and appealing to someone from Fiverr. There is a danger of permanent suspension.

Sometimes Fiverr has legitimate professionals looking to get more clients, but most of the time the people who serve them are just looking for a side job and they don’t have enough to get results. You can’t find someone with experience.

Are you considering hiring someone to advocate for reinstatement on your behalf? If so, you need to be careful. People with no track record of success can make your situation worse.

If they file an ineffective appeal on your behalf and that appeal is denied, you may be out of luck. It can also ruin your chances of a successful appeal.

6. Don’t bother calling Google.

I know it sounds harsh, but please don’t call Google to fix your suspended ad account. They can’t help you over the phone.

Google provides technical support over the phone, but does not provide support for suspended accounts. There is no one at Google to talk to about a suspended account over the phone.

It’s unfortunate that all communication to resolve a suspended Google Ads account has to be done via email, but that’s the way to go.

7. Stay hopeless and neutral.

If Google terminates you, you can ask the company to reinstate your Google Ads account. However, trust that your case is clear and be careful not to fall into a big disappointment.

Many people have had legitimate technical errors that have caused Google to suspend their accounts. Many still haven’t been able to get their accounts back.It’s possible that Google is overwhelmed with a large number of disputes, and many are seemingly dismissed. Hard to say.

Your best course of action is to connect with an expert and have them create, submit, and manage your appeal.

8. Don’t give up on dismissed appeals.

If your appeal has already been denied, don’t give up hope. Recovering your account after your claim is denied can be difficult, but not impossible.

The key is finding the right leverage to prove you deserve your account back.

For example, if Google stopped you because you accidentally created three different accounts when you actually tried to log in, you need to explain exactly what happened and why. We may need to suggest examining the time of account creation to substantiate your claim.

Please remember that Google representatives are busy every day and may not have time to investigate your complaint in depth. In some cases, you may need to make these small suggestions to get more time devoted to your case.

A suspended Google Ads account is not the end of the world.

As a last resort, if Google doesn’t recover your account, don’t panic. It’s not the end of the world.

There are many other PPC platforms such as Bing and DuckDuckGo that can serve ads to make up for lost traffic from Google. You can advertise on social media platforms to boost your SEO efforts.

A suspended Google Ads account is not the end of your PPC traffic. That means you should use other platforms until you are satisfied.

