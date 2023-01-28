Google Store, hotels, flights and other services show more accurate information in the EU





Since 2021, the EU’s Co-operative Consumer Protection Network (CPCN) has been in discussions with Google to increase the transparency of certain online services and align them with EU geo-blocking regulations.

You can browse versions for different countries within the EU on the Google Play Store. Google has agreed to make this option more visible to users. According to CPCN, Google allows him to change his country of residence once a year, but some of the restrictions applied violate geo-blocking regulations.

Google will also make payment services available from any EU member state. App developers are also required to comply with geoblocking rules, so we’ll be sure to let you know the details.

For hardware purchases from the Google Store, the company has agreed to more clearly display certain details: shipping charges, right of withdrawal, availability of repair and replacement options.

If you’re using Google Hotels and Flights to plan your trips, you’ll soon notice some changes. For example, it can be confusing whether you are dealing with Google or the company is just acting as an intermediary. This will make it clearer.

The displayed discounts also include clear information about the prices used as a reference. Additionally, Google makes it clear that reviews on the Google Hotel Platform are not verified.

Google is committed to following the same transparency guidelines as other major booking platforms such as Expedia and Booking.com.

The changes Google agreed to have not yet been implemented and it is not clear when they will take effect. CPCN and local authorities will continue to monitor the situation to ensure compliance.

Attorney General Didier Lainders said: Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown, consumers are still turning to the internet to book, buy, and read reviews for their vacations. doing. EU consumers have the right to clear and complete information so that they can make informed choices. Google’s efforts are a step forward in this direction. We urge Google to fully comply with geoblocking regulations and ensure that consumers enjoy the same rights and access the same content wherever they are in the EU.

