The tech industry must embrace greater social responsibility





The technology industry is facing its biggest challenge in decades. It’s the “next big thing” and it won’t be arriving anytime soon.

It’s been 15 years since Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone at MacWorld in San Francisco. The product helped Apple grow into his $3 trillion company and pulled the country out of the Great Recession of 2008. The product further cemented the Bay Area’s reputation as the innovation capital of the world and created enormous wealth and good will in the industry.

Innovation has not completely dried up. Nor can the industry get the credit it deserves for helping the world survive the pandemic without losing more lives. But the promise of revolutionary products, such as self-driving cars, advanced artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, has taken much longer to develop than originally promised. And no game-changing product is on the horizon anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the challenges for Big Tech continue to mount. inflation. The threat of recession. Widespread layoffs. Seek government regulation. Growing data privacy threats. Loss of public trust.

The latter is of greatest concern to the industry as it works to develop its next revolutionary product.

Product development needs financial backing for the great minds who come up with great ideas at exactly the right time. But it also requires substantial public investment. Many of the technology industry’s biggest breakthroughs have come from government funding of scientific research. That’s why the bipartisan chip and science law signed by President Biden last year is so important. His $100 billion investment in the National Science Foundation is a godsend for the tech industry. But only if the money is used responsibly.

Silicon Valley founders did just that. David Packard’s sense of integrity, respect and compassion for individuals and their capabilities formed the foundation of his business philosophy. Google management created its own motto “do no evil” to remind everyone of his Google’s responsibility to the public.

The face of Silicon Valley today too does the opposite.

Elon Musk recently said in a securities fraud trial that stemmed from his 2018 tweet “Funds Secured” that “just because I tweeted something people believed I will not act,” he testified. This isn’t the first time Musk has made empty promises to investors, and the question is whether people can trust what they read on his Twitter and other social media sites. Before Musk took over Twitter, his Pew survey found that 55% of Twitter users get their news from Twitter, and that “nearly two-thirds trust the accuracy of Twitter news.” was shown.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announced Wednesday that it will bring back Donald Trump on Facebook and Instagram. A spokesperson for Meta told CNN’s Oliver Darcy that Trump will be allowed to attack the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

It is this kind of behavior that causes the tech industry to lose public trust.

Entrepreneurs across the Bay Area are working to create the next big thing in the technology industry and hope to profit as many have done before. comes with the responsibility to create products that benefit society.

