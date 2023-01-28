Apps enable retailers to pursue mobile innovation





Retailers are leveraging mobile apps to enable a variety of cutting-edge features.

As smartphones become ubiquitous in everyday consumer life, retailers are developing more sophisticated apps to perform tasks across the enterprise. Let’s take a quick look at how Amazon, Home Depot, and Pottery Barn are offering next-generation capabilities via their mobile his apps.

Amazon is inspired by TikTok

Amazon is adding Tik Tok-inspired features to its shopping app. The eTail giant began rolling out a feature called Inspire to select U.S. customers in early December and expanded it to all U.S. customers in the coming months.

The in-app shopping experience is designed to give customers new ways to discover ideas, explore products, and shop seamlessly from content created by other customers, influencers, and brands. increase. When a customer sees an item on her Inspire, they can buy it on Amazon in real time.

With just a few clicks, customers can tap a video or photo to see product details such as average star rating, reviews, color and style options, and price, and add to cart.

Inspire is designed to learn more about your customers’ preferences through their interests and engagement in order to keep tailoring your shoppable content feed. Building a more immersive shopping experience for your customers.

The company also positions Inspire as a way for brands and influencers to grow their business on the Amazon mobile shopping platform. Especially since TikTok faces heavy government scrutiny and even a possible ban in the US, Inspire could be an attractive alternative for many online sellers.

Home Depot gives employees apps and devices

The Home Depot store associates have a new machine learning (ML)-based mobile sidekick developed to prioritize tasks more effectively. The home improvement giant’s new proprietary app, called Sidekick, will be added to mobile devices recently offered to store associates called hdPhones.

Home Depots hdPhones are equipped with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, long-range scanners, and all-day battery life so employees can quickly locate items and engage customers both in stores and in outdoor areas such as parking lots. We can support you. As a result, the company intends to help associates remove friction from their customers’ in-store shopping experiences.

The app leverages cloud-enabled ML algorithms to guide employees to prioritize the most in-demand products. Sidekick also uses machine vision to identify which shelf employees need to restock and where excess product is located on overhead shelves.

In addition, appalerts-specific associations associate tasks that must be completed first through the common task engine, and show where and how to complete tasks on dashboards with associate and manager views. Sidekick also integrates with other platforms to keep all data and task priorities up-to-date to meet retailers’ broader business needs.

Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teens Aren’t Playing With New Shopping App

New mobile apps for Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen include innovative features like 3D Augmented Reality (AR) shopping. Home goods retailer Williams-Sonoma’s children’s and teens’ furniture and accessories banner is launching a new native shopping app for iPhone users.

The new app is designed to offer enhanced functionality and an easy-to-use interface. New Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen mobile app features include the ability for customers to share their favorite items to their contacts and social media directly through the app.

Shoppers can explore and shop in virtual 3-D rooms using augmented reality (AR) technology, design spaces in their homes directly from the app, and track and manage merchandise via a new app platform. or add it to the Pottery Barn Kids registry. .

The app also provides customers with seamless browsing of both their favorite and best-selling products with recommendations customized by age. The Apple Pay checkout option offers a seamless and secure checkout experience, allowing customers to use the app to request an appointment with a design expert for free in-store, at-home or virtual appointments. .

