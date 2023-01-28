Wireless Technology Predictions for 2023





This April marks the 50th anniversary of the first mobile phone call. Considering that I didn’t get my first cell phone until my Marine Corps boss told me I needed to be reachable at any time, that is, at any time, this technology has been around for such a long time. It seems hard to believe that it existed for a while. But when Martin Cooper called from New York on April 3, 1973, he changed the world forever.

Who could have imagined what mobile phones would enable in 50 years? Wireless technology has the power to bring people together like never before, and the ongoing innovation continues to inspire me. With that in mind, here are his three trends predictions for 2023. These trends continue to evolve the way we use wireless devices on a daily basis.

Fixed Wireless: This time last year, I talked about fixed wireless access (FWA) being a great option for home Internet, especially in underserved areas. In 2022, FWA will displace cable as the main driver of broadband growth, with one report saying FWA accounted for his 80% of newly added home broadband over the past year.

In 2023, we predict that the trend will extend to the business world as well. For the same reasons, FWA is attractive to consumers for its affordability, ease of use, and wide availability, making it ideal for businesses as a primary line or low-cost backup option. As 5G coverage expands through 2023, more businesses will turn to wireless for reliable, uninterrupted connectivity.

Smartwatch integration: The introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Gear in 2013 and the Apple Watch in 2015 brought connected wearable technology to the mass market, making smartwatch and phone integration more seamless than ever in the past few years. rice field. The manufacturer has expanded its product line, so options are available at every price point. Clear customer interest is on the rise as 2022 watch sales are on pace to increase by more than two-thirds more than he did two years ago.

Calls, emails, getting directions, playing music from your wrist, plus investments in features like sleep tracking and other biometrics have helped the category grow to appeal to health-conscious users. predicts smartwatch adoption to grow at a higher rate, especially among older generations. Because the watch will continue to add new features that provide real-time updates and allow users to manage their health.

Reset your relationship with technology: Sometimes, however, all your connections become too much and need to be disconnected in order to connect more meaningfully. Until that point, a recent survey by UScellular found that 34% of people said they could take a break from their cell phones and 30% said they wanted to reduce their reliance on their phones, both up from last year. increase.

Whether it’s Apple’s Screen Time, Google’s Digital Wellbeing, or social media time limits per day, our devices have built-in ways to have a healthier relationship with technology.

Our mission at UScellular is to connect people to what matters most. Sometimes that means being with friends and family, not the device. Phones help us stay connected even when we’re apart, but it’s important to stay healthy connected and balanced with our devices. I predict that people of all ages will make more efforts to reset their relationship with their devices by disconnecting them over time.

Laurent LT Therivel is the President and CEO of UScellular.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhbr.com/wireless-tech-predictions-for-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos