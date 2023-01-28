Apple’s VR vision takes center stage





It’s a late time in the world of gadgets and consumer tech, product purgatory between CES and phone reveal season, and a lack of device news. There’s only one thing to do right now with this week’s roundup of gadget news. It’s all about digging through the rumors and figuring out what Apple is up to.

Once again, new details have leaked about Apple’s ongoing plans to build an AR/VR headset and mixed reality ecosystem. Thanks to reports from Bloomberg and The Information, Apple’s vision for its most anticipated device in years is getting clearer.

Apple seems intent on creating devices that replicate the mobile iOS experience in a virtual or augmented realm. The headset, called Reality Pro and likely to be released later this year, will use internal and external cameras to track eye and hand movements, according to Bloomberg reporter Marc Garman. You can play with his AR objects projected in space. It enables AR FaceTime calls and realistically renders videos of people wearing headsets. This reportedly works for his one-on-one calls, and calls with multiple people will see everyone rendered as his Apple’s slightly creepy Animoji cartoons.

Apple is also quietly building an AR software environment where they and other companies can build apps. Apparently, Apple is leveraging techniques typically used in video games, such as procedural generation, to create virtual environments like meditation gardens and interactive doctorates. Sousse story.

The headset will reportedly cost around $3,000, with a cheaper model set for a final release in 2024 or 2025.

Here are some gadget news for this week.

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10

Windows 10 is widely considered a pretty decent OS, but it’s mostly being phased out in favor of a better successor. Microsoft says it will no longer sell Windows 10 licenses after January 31st.

But it doesn’t kill the OS outright. At least it’s not perfect yet. Its Windows 10 store page includes a disclaimer stating that Microsoft will support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025. This is because Microsoft has supported popular operating systems in the past, so the lifespan of the OS is about 10 years. (Microsoft stopped supporting the wildly popular Windows 7 in 2020, more than a decade after its release.) Still, it’s clear that Microsoft is eager to move more fully into the Windows 11 era. is showing. The company released the first big update of the new OS last September.

Substack gets private mode

Substack, an independent newsletter and blogging platform that has become the darling of independent journalists, is getting private mode. This works like Edgy’s Finsta account or her Twitter circle, where only people you approve can see your posts. Comparing this directly to Instagram’s private mode, the company says this will give substackers a way to test their feeds and only allow their friends or specific communities to post. It’s only a matter of time before the writer accidentally posts an 8,000-word horny screed to Maine.)

The move has an almost nostalgic appeal. After all, for those of us who got online around 2007, having a blog that most people don’t read probably feels very familiar.

U Tik Talking 2 Me?

TikTok has been in quite a bit of news lately, mostly because everyone is trying to ban the app in the US. Yet the app continues to make quiet updates to its platform. Ability to customize DM recipients.

You can choose from DMs from everyone, mutual followers, and friend referrals. Suggested Friends mode allows DMs from people you’ve added through your contacts or other social media services like Facebook. You can also turn DM off completely. While not as comprehensive as Instagram’s recent quality-of-life updates aimed at protecting younger users, TikTok clearly prioritizes DMs as a way to keep people interacting on the app.

