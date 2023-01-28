Google has created an AI that can generate music from text descriptions, but won’t publish it TechCrunch





Google’s impressive new AI system can generate any genre of music given a text description. However, the company fears the risks and has no immediate plans to release it.

Google’s, called MusicLM, is certainly not the first AI system to generate songs. Other attempts include Riffusion, an AI that visualizes and composes music, and Dance Diffusion, Google’s own AudioML and OpenAI’s Jukebox. However, due to technical limitations and limited training data, no one has been able to create particularly complex compositions or high-fidelity songs.

MusicLM is probably the first possibility.

As detailed in an academic paper, MusicLM was trained on a dataset of 280,000 hours of music and, as described by its creators, was “highly complex” (e.g., “impressive saxophone solos and solo singers”). or “90s techno from Berlin, with low bass and strong kicks. The songs, surprisingly, sound like they were composed by a human artist, but not necessarily original or musically cohesive.” It does not mean.

Given that there are no musicians or instrumental players in the loop, it’s hard to overstate how good the samples sound. You can catch it.

For example, the caption in the sample below includes the bit “Induce the experience of getting lost in space”, and it certainly gets across in that regard (at least to my ears).

Here’s another sample generated from a description that begins with the sentence “arcade game main soundtrack”. Sounds plausible, right?

MusicLM does more than generate short clips of songs. Researchers at Google have shown that systems can be built on existing melodies, such as humming, singing, whistling, or playing on an instrument. In addition, MusicLM takes several descriptions written in sequence (e.g., ‘time to meditate’, ‘time to wake up’, ‘time to run’, ‘time to give 100%’) to create a kind of melodic You can create a “story” or story. They can be up to several minutes long and are perfect for movie soundtracks.

Please refer to the following. This is from the sequences “electronic music played in a video game”, “meditation song played by the river”, “fire” and “fireworks”.

That’s not all. MusicLM can also dictate a combination of images and captions, or generate audio that is “played” by specific types of instruments in specific genres. You can also set the AI ​​”musician’s” experience level, and the system can create music inspired by a place, time period, or requirement (e.g., motivational music for workouts).

But MusicLM is certainly not perfect. Some samples have skewed quality, an inevitable side effect of the training process. MusicLM can also technically generate vocals with chorus harmonies, which leaves much to be desired. Most of the “lyrics” range from barely English to pure gibberish and are sung by synthesized voices that sound like an amalgamation of multiple artists.

Still, Google researchers note a number of ethical challenges posed by systems like MusicLM, such as the tendency to incorporate copyrighted material into songs generated from training data. During their experiments, they found that about 1% of the music the system generated was directly cloned from the songs the system trained. This is clearly enough of a threshold to discourage releasing MusicLM in its current state.

“We are aware of the potential misuse risks of creative content associated with our use cases,” wrote the paper’s co-authors. and strongly emphasizes the need for more future work.”

Assuming MusicLM or a system like it ever becomes available, even if the system is positioned as a tool to help artists rather than replace them, major legal issues will inevitably surface. am. They already have, albeit around simpler AI systems. In 2020, Jay-Z’s record label wrote to YouTube channel Vocal Synthesis for using AI to create his Jay-Z covers of songs like Billy Joels’ “We Didnt Start the Fire.” I have issued a copyright infringement warning. After initially removing the video, YouTube put it back and found the removal request to be “incomplete.” But deepfakedmusic still rests on ambiguous legal grounds.

A white paper authored by Eric Sunray, now a legal intern at the Music Publishers Association, states that AI music generators like MusicLM “create a coherent tapestry of audio from the works captured during training, thereby creating a tapestry of U.S. copyright.” It claims it’s violating the copyright of music by infringing the law’s reproduction.Right.” After Jukebox’s Release, It’s Fair to Train AI Models on Copyrighted Musical Material Critics also question whether it falls under youth. Similar concerns have been raised about the training data used by AI systems that generate images, code, and text. These data are often scraped from the web by the creator without his knowledge.

From a user’s perspective, Waxys Andy Baio speculates that music generated by AI systems is considered a derivative work, in which case only the original elements are protected by copyright. Of course, it is unclear what would be considered “original” in such music. To use this music commercially is to enter uncharted waters. It’s a simpler issue when the generated music is used for purposes protected by fair use, such as parody or commentary, but Baio anticipates courts will have to decide on a case-by-case basis. doing.

It may not be long before the problem becomes clear. Several lawsuits going through court could affect AI that generates music. This includes the rights of artists whose work is used to train AI systems without their knowledge or consent. But time will tell.

