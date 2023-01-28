Hate self checkout?Prepare for unexpected changes





Grace Carey/Getty Images

Some do it all the time, some do it sometimes, and some never think about such a humiliating experience.

technically incorrect

No, we’re not talking about attending Apple’s launch event. I’m talking about choosing self-checkout over the human kind.

It becomes a highly emotional subject, one that provokes meditation among those who are usually mild-mannered.

Some supermarkets have inserted barriers to keep shoppers from leaving until they have inspected their self-checkout receipts.

And the number one way AI is changing grocery shopping

But who gets the receipt anyway?

Are you seeing any changes?

Naturally, as I seek solutions to the world’s problems, I was enraptured by the following statement. “Our new Vynamic Smart Vision POS solution, built on SeeWare distributed machine learning, simplifies in-store checkout for frictionless, accurate self-service transactions.”

Look at all those words. Are you excited about the idea of ​​a frictionless shopping life brought to you by smart vision and machine learning?

So please allow me to translate a little. There is a big problem here. Well, it’s a big deal for all those who get genuinely frustrated every time they use a self-checkout machine.

As you can see, this is the story of a company called SeeChange Technologies in partnership with Diebold Nixdorf — you might know half the name — to create.

Also: What is ChatGPT and why is it important? Everything you need to know

I capitalize it because they do. They are so excited about the idea that soon machines will be able to distinguish between apples and bananas. What you did well when you were just born.

Still, the good tech makers here recognize that self-checkouts can be frustrating when you’re asked to press the correct button for the fruit you’re purchasing.

In the words of the two companies, “Using artificial intelligence from SeeWare, SeeChange’s edge-to-cloud AI platform, Diebold Nixdorf enables integrated applications of machine learning to recognize products, We improved the buyer experience by reducing friction during checkout.”

do you understand? Now you don’t have to do as many cashier jobs as the supermarket doesn’t pay. Because the supermarket wants you to be happy doing a cashier job that the supermarket isn’t paying you for.

Don’t you like a little agile flexibility?

Mr. Haak said of Matt Redwood, Vice President of Retail Technology Solutions at Diebold Nixdorf: Keep your solution open and flexible to anticipate future changes. SeeChange precisely meets our solution philosophy of modularity, openness and availability. This is an approach that allows for agility and flexibility when innovating.

Have you ever seen so many buzzwords in one quote? Does that mean modularity, agility, availability and flexibility in the same sentence? How smooth it is.

AI also improves field service quality and customer experience.

I asked SeeChange which retailers would want to take advantage of this exciting new technology. The company’s CEO, Jason Souloglou, said:

What about organic agility?

Only one more problem with self checkout. Can this new technology distinguish between organic and other varieties?

“When organic products are marked with stickers or other physical differentiators, or when organic products are physically different from non-organic products, systems are trained to distinguish between organic and non-organic products. We are doing it,” said Sologlou.

Yes, but what if there is no physical difference?

“Obviously the systems are indistinguishable without a physical differentiator that humans can’t tell the difference from,” Sologlou admitted. “In this case, the shopper is presented with all variations of the indistinguishable product and chooses which one applies.”

Also: How to Cut Your Grocery Bill When Shopping Online

He claims this is an improvement over today’s disastrous methods. Optionally audit a selection of these cases in real time. “

You might be tempted to believe that this is modular, agile flexibility.

I believe it when I see it Rather, when someone talks me into using self-checkout at all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/hate-self-checkout-get-ready-for-a-change-you-never-expected/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos