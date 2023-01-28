Latest Action Plan for a Better Business Environment





Shanghai Municipality has released the latest version of its action plan to optimize the city’s business environment.

The plan sets the direction for the city to create an environment for holistic business and promote integrated innovation.

The overall requirements emphasize building an international first-class business environment with the most convenient trade and investment, the highest administrative efficiency, the most standardized government services, and the most complete legal system. It is a constant effort to

It also sets the goal of making Shanghai a benchmark city for the domestic business environment and further enhancing the international influence of the city’s business environment.

For deepening benchmark reforms to enhance the competitiveness of the business environment, the city has proposed tasks in 10 areas. Market access and exit, Acquisition of business facilities, Application and installation of public infrastructure, Labor and employment, Access to financial services, Cross-border trade, Tax payment, Dealing with commercial disputes, Fostering market competition, Bankruptcy processing.

For example, to facilitate cross-border trade, shipping companies and port companies should implement paperless bill of lading conversion, deepen online verification of import tariff quotas, and pilot paperless customs clearance of corresponding goods. is encouraged.

Expand third-party acceptance and inspection of imported products. It also enhances monitoring of port charges, cleans up and standardizes the entire chain and process charges.

The plan also promises to expand ‘single window’ services for international trade and strengthen the development and services of AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) enterprises.

In order to optimize life services and enhance satisfaction of market participants, the plan includes government services, policy services, business services, credit services, protection and use of intellectual property, simplification of certification operations, accuracy and Efficient supervision, regulation of supervision and enforcement, and guarantees of law.

A complete plan can be found on the official government website.

A key part of the plan is also to support key areas to lead innovation and increase impact in the business environment.

As an example, Pudong New Area will set up a comprehensive business environment demonstration area, where it will deepen and test many reforms and new regulations to create a better environment for business. Meanwhile, the Lingang Special Zone, a pilot free trade zone, will establish a high ground for business environment system innovation.

Zhangjiang Science City and Hongqiao International Central Business District will also develop a unique business environment featuring science and technology innovation and international trade respectively.

In addition, based on the Yangtze River Delta Integrated Development Demonstration Zone, we will build a high-level business environment in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shine.cn/biz/economy/2301285552/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos