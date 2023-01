The fusion of sci-fi and heavy industry innovation, the main feature of XCMG machinery in the sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth II”

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fusion of sci-fi adventure and heavy industry innovation, customized XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”, SHE:000425) flagship fleet of made-in-China equipment for Chinese New Year Frant Gwo’s sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth II” will be released in theaters and released in countries and regions such as North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Starting today.

From a “space elevator” that soars across the earth and sky to a thrilling “air battle,” XCMG equipment travels from behind the scenes to onstage in the prequel to 2019’s “The Wandering Earth.” With a comprehensive product portfolio and solutions in hoisting, earthmoving, road, aerial work, sanitary, safety and emergency rescue, XCMG has provided the UEG (Earth Federation) with a wide range of operational and transformable mechanical equipment. rice field. movie.

“As a leading industrial design expert in China, we submitted several product design proposals within two days of receiving the job, and together with the director we selected the most suitable solution.As you can see in the movie , we have achieved the ideal result, these dazzling creations, said Mr. Zhang Han, industrial designer of XCMG.

XCMG has 42 models of 61 units of equipment, over 400 sets of spare parts and workshop props, and 61 sets of 3D models for scheduling, painting, equipment, personnel, logistics, on-site execution, and more. A total of 319 of his XCMG staff worked on the project.

One of the most coveted pieces of equipment in the film is the ET120 walking shovel, also known as the ‘Steel Mantis’. Designed for emergency rescue in complex terrain environments and disaster sites, the ET120 can ‘walk’ through highland mountains, woodlands, canyons, swamps and alpine areas as if on solid ground, providing a variety of You can attach various tools to perform various tasks. Drilling, lifting, felling, fire-fighting, crushing, grabbing, drilling, etc. up to 4,500 meters altitude and at temperatures of -40 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the film features dozens of innovative technologies developed by XCMG for applications in extreme conditions, with over a third of the equipment in the film being unmanned and new energy models, including AGVs. .

“The film’s ‘steel mantis’ is a real-life ‘transformer’, and as you can see in the film, XCMG brings science fiction to reality through our industrial engineering marvels.” What we created, ”he said Gwo.

From introducing product technology from abroad to mastering ground-breaking key core technology, XCMG has established cutting-edge R&D through global collaboration to become one of the top three construction manufacturers in the world. .

Source XCMG Machinery

