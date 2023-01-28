People need to be trained to use digital technology for care





We often hear or read that something will happen in the future. You need to be prepared for what is to come and you need to ‘set yourself up’ to meet these coming challenges.

But what if the future is already here? And the challenge is that we can’t adapt quickly enough?

we have to think creatively. It is more important than ever that we work together to build a better society and healthcare supported by technology.

This is what Professor Artur Serrano of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology NTNU said. There, he works in the Department of Neuromedicine and Exercise Science. For over 30 years he has been researching and innovating. He also worked for many years at his E-Health research center in Norway.

Artur Serrano says that to reap the benefits of social robots, we need to engage in cross-disciplinary innovation. (Photo: Jarl-Stian Olsen / E-health Research)

various prototypes

A growing number of universities offer courses and degrees in healthcare technology and health innovation. You need to tap into the potential of technology and your workforce needs new competencies. This is due to the shortage of workers, especially in the medical sector.

Therefore, NTNU has launched an interdisciplinary course related to creating an innovative society through future medical technology. Here students can think creatively and prototype new technical services.

The classroom is called “The Village” and is headed by Serrano. Students work in groups to explore different challenges and create prototypes to solve them.

Some of the themes are:

How can social robots and sensor technology help people with dementia? How can doctors follow up patients with COPD and heart failure digitally? How can artificial intelligence help map the state of dementia patients? How can technology be used to combat loneliness and depression?

Serrano argues that a new way of thinking is needed in the health field. Her 25-30 students who take this course each year come from a variety of professional backgrounds and experiences. Engineers, social scientists, architects, medical students, nursing students, etc.

Diversity of abilities is important and gives participants the opportunity to think creatively. The way we interpret needs is different and this is the one that gets attention. The goal is to find different solutions,” says Serrano.

How can social robots and sensor technology help people with dementia? Emotional robot ELMo developed in the project. (Photo: Arthur Serrano)

interdisciplinary innovation

The health services created must be sustainable. How will people be acquired, how will the organization prepare, and who will pay for the new solution?

Serrano has some experience with research projects, and after building a good prototype, he was put in a drawer when his funding ran out.

Scaling up technology tools is hard. We need to educate people on how digital technology can be used in their care. You need a supplier that delivers technology that works in your day-to-day operations. He says we need an organization that supports everyone in their innovative work.

Digitization and social robotics capabilities will be built by researchers, healthcare workers, and citizens. We need to create links between academia and technology companies.

Serrano highlights LIFEBOTS as an international project. 13 partners come from countries such as Spain, Switzerland, Romania and South Korea.

It developed strategies and collaborated between industry, universities and non-governmental organizations. To reap the benefits of social robots, we need to engage in cross-disciplinary innovation. I was looking at everything socially, ethically, and legally. Our starting point is always the needs of our users, says Serrano.

customized sensory stimulation

More and more people around the world are getting dementia. This is so that we can have better health and live longer.

In project SENSE-GARDEN, launched in 2016, researchers have explored how technology can improve the quality of life for people with dementia and their caregivers.

By creating a physical sensory room, people can watch pictures and movies and listen to music filled with memories and meaning. These feelings can connect them to reality.

SENSE-GARDEN: In such rooms, people with dementia can, among other things, see pictures and hear sounds and music that evoke good memories.

Serrano says he studies how sensory stimulation affects the amygdala, which in turn affects memory. The amygdala is a part of the brain that is particularly important for learning, memory, and social behavior.

Dementia is one of the biggest health problems. So it’s important to find something that can improve cognitive function and quality of life, says Serrano.

The project installed sensory gardens in four countries: Belgium, Portugal, Romania and Norway.

Research has shown that health care workers, especially in care facilities, feel that working in the sensory garden has made them more aware of their patients and their needs.

A small study conducted in a Romanian hospital showed that users’ health benefited from this measure.

Now we want to gain more knowledge through more research, says Serrano.

Growing garden city

The Norwegian Dementia Plan 2025 states that “A dementia-friendly society is a better society for all. A society that promotes inclusion, equality and an understanding of individual needs and challenges.”

Some people with mild dementia can stay at home for a period of time while being monitored. This can be done physically or digitally by a medical professional, and tools such as sensor technology, safety alarms and GPS can be installed in the patient’s home.

Others with cognitive impairment cannot live in their homes. Garden cities, also known as “dementia villages,” are being built in several locations around the country, Serrano said.

Much better than living in a closed ward in a nursing home. The Garden Village’s goal is to provide a sense of everyday life within an institution with shops, cafes, culture and outdoor areas. This gives patients both freedom and social interaction within a safe framework, he says.

Queen Ingrid’s Gardens in Oslo wish relatives, visitors and volunteers the best of luck in Garden City. (Image: Oslo Municipality / Arkitema)

In Norway, places like Hogeweyk in Holland were inspired and one of the first to try the concept. Opening in 2023, Queen Ingrid Gardens in Oslo (link in Norwegian) wants caregivers, visitors and volunteers to actively participate in the Garden Village.

We planned to explore the new living situation how it would work for residents and employees. What is the role of digital technology here, and how can we demonstrate that working in healthcare is exciting? These are some of the questions, says Serrano.

innovation:

NTNU acquires the knowledge to ensure that its research results in new and innovative solutions that benefit society and social life. Development goals:

Strengthen long-term cooperation with established businesses and the public sector to improve innovation capacity Increase the number of innovations, commercialization projects, and staff and student start-ups Include innovation training in student education

Source: ntnu.no

